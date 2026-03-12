Legacy Girls’ College graduate Huda Suglo Suleman has been named Ghana’s Overall Best WASSCE Candidate for 2025, earning national praise for her exceptional academic performance

Huda also secured the Best Candidate title in the General Programme (Arts Option) after achieving an outstanding eight As (8As) in the 2025 WASSCE examination

UCC alumnus Charles Williams Obeng Mensah was crowned ICAG’s Overall Best Level 3 Candidate, earning a fully funded trip to Dubai, a cash prize, a laptop, and academic books

Huda Suglo Suleman, a graduate of Legacy Girls’ College, has been named Ghana’s 2025 Overall Best WASSCE Candidate, marking a remarkable academic achievement that has drawn national admiration.

According to the school, Huda also earned the title of Best Candidate in the General Programme (Arts Option) after securing an outstanding eight As (8As) in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The performance places her among the country’s most exceptional students for the year.

Legacy Girls’ College described the accomplishment as a reflection of dedication, discipline, resilience, and strong academic values.

From the classrooms of Akuse to the national stage, Huda’s success has become a source of pride for her school community. Her academic journey has been referenced as an inspiring example for students striving for excellence in their studies.

Educators and well-wishers have praised the young scholar for her commitment and focus, noting that such achievements demonstrate the impact of hard work and determination in academic pursuits.

Huda Suglo Suleman’s success continues to inspire students across the country, reinforcing the value of perseverance and academic discipline in shaping future leaders.

WAEC Distinction Awards 2025 honours best students

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) held the prestigious 2025 Distinction Awards on Thursday, March 12, 2026, to recognise outstanding academic achievers across the country.

Huda Suglo Suleman, the Overall Best WASSCE Candidate, received top honours and was awarded GHC 30,000 in recognition of her exceptional performance.

The First Runner-Up, yet to be identified, was presented with GHC 20,000, celebrating their remarkable achievement and dedication to academic excellence.

UCC graduate named overall best at ICAG

Also, Charles Williams Obeng Mensah, an alumnus of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), emerged as the Overall Best Level 3 Candidate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG).

For his academic excellence, he has been offered a fully funded trip to Dubai.

Additionally, he was given an unspecified cash prize, a laptop, and academic books.

"His achievement was celebrated through the support of three remarkable sponsors: Global Wings Travel & Tours, Dr Nicholas Nii Nortey Omaboe (a member of the Institute), and EPP Books & Stationery, who awarded him a fully funded trip to Dubai, a cash prize, a laptop, and essential academic books. Their collaboration highlights the importance of recognising and rewarding excellence, and ICAG sincerely appreciates their invaluable support."

A post on ICAG’s Facebook page highlighted Charles Williams Obeng Mensah’s academic journey, noting that he attended Nunhua Senior High School before proceeding to the University of Cape Coast, where he graduated with First Class honours.

The post also noted that despite working full-time, he had just three weeks to prepare for the exams, a situation which attests to his academic brilliance.

"Preparing for his exams in just three weeks while working full-time, Williams demonstrated extraordinary discipline, resilience, and focus, proving that intelligence combined with discipline leads to success."

Photos of the graduation ceremony showed the proud moment when Charles Williams Obeng Mensah received his award, celebrating his remarkable academic achievement.

"From lecture halls to triumph, Charles Williams Obeng Mensah has proven that excellence is intentional. Congratulations to a true inspiration for the profession!"

His family and other relatives were also present at the graduation ceremony to support and celebrate him on the special day.

At the time of writing, the post celebrating Charles Williams Obeng Mensah’s achievement had generated a lot of reactions.

18-year-old becomes chartered accountant

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Princess Korkor Boateng, 18, became Ghana’s youngest-ever Chartered Accountant.

This was announced on the official Twitter handle of the premier Ghanaian university, where Princess was congratulated for achieving this highly coveted feat.

By doing so, she became the youngest person to graduate with the highest professional level in accounting.

