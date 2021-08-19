A video of one man's proposal has the internet buzzing following a seriously silly celebratory dance by his wife-to-be

It seems the young lady was really excited and could not help dancing for joy at the proposal offer

Mzansi was left super entertained and headed to the comments section to react to the clip

A seriously funny clip of a woman dancing for joy as her man proposes has Mzansi in stitches. It seems the romantic affair took place in front of the couple's family and friends and the mushy atmosphere was cut short by the woman's silly dance.

A seriously funny lady was dancing while her man tried to propose. Images: @kulanicool/Twitter

Heading online, Twitter user @kulanicool shared the hilarious footage.

"When he finally proposes," writes the video's original sharer.

Watching the clip it seems the silly young lady knows her man is about to propose. As he drops down on one knee she purposefully moves backwards and begins to perform the humorous Irish jig.

Onlookers are just as shocked as the groom-to-be, who actually ends up dropping the ring.

Local social media users were left in absolute tears from laughing too much. While SA felt sure the young man had a lot on his hands, many also agreed he'd have a very happy marriage with such a charismatic lady.

Check out some of the sweet comments below:

@Stixx_jm said:

"Tjoooo how I wish I had umntu onjee thiza."

@Luu_Matinjwa said:

"Lol, who gets this excited?"

@Maki_Motsepe said:

"Funny girlfriends are the life."

@tj7_sa said:

"LMAO, whether I’m going on one knee or he’s going on one knee, it’s happening in private, trust."

@SfisoMbethe29 said:

"This guy will have the happiest marriage."

Video shows moment man proposes to lady in church while pastor prays for her

In more cute relationship news, it was previously reported that a lady was treated to a lovely proposal surprise many people have adjudged one of the best so far.

Her man made the move while a pastor prayed for her in a church. In the video shared on Facebook by BI Phakathi, the man sat on the front seat and watched keenly while the pastor prayed for the lady.

Sensing that the pastor rounded off the prayers, he quickly went on one knee, holding forth the engagement ring.

The lady didn't see it coming

The unsuspecting lady made to return to her seat only to be faced with the proposal. Overwhelmed with emotions, the lady went berserk and first fell to the floor. She then stood up and waved to God in appreciation while sobbing softly.

As if trying to confirm if she wasn't seeing things, the lady went back and forth and let out a scream while the congregation applauded her in celebration. She eventually received the ring and hugged her boyfriend.

Inyoni Enhle wrote:

"Congratulations to them, may God continue to bless our brothers and sisters who are looking for their partners too me Included, love is such a beautiful thing and very energising to those who lost hope."

Amber Nicole Hamilton said:

"Best wedding proposal ever. Congratulations to you both. Many blessings for a long happy marriage. Always remember with God as the head of your marriage it will last even through rough times."

Fackson Nyendwa commented:

"Right timing brotherman, you single matured and ready for marriage brethren i wish you to know that you are the very reason why that brother/sister is busy fasting and praying. Y can't you be the answer the Lord has prepared?"

Viwe Mtakwende recalled:

"Wow this is beautiful, reminds me of how my hubby proposed, he was preaching that day and to think I was not going to come to Church that day, but something said go to Church and to my surprise wow God is good."

