The office of Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse has threatened to exhume the body of late highlife legend Daddy Lumba from his residence in East Legon

A representative of the Ga spiritual overlord made the declaration after Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu failed to attend a planned meeting

The Ga leader summoned the late musician's family head over reports that he was buried at his home in East Legon in contravention of Ga-Adangbe customs

Reverend Dr Jesse Ankrah, a representative for the Nungua Gborbu Wulomo, made the declaration at the traditional leader’s office on Thursday, March 12, 2026, following an abortive planned meeting with Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

Gborbu-Wulomo summons Abusuapanin over Daddy Lumba

On Tuesday, March 10, a purported letter from the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse's office emerged on social media, summoning Daddy Lumba’s family head to appear before the Overlord Wor-Lumor Konor Nuumo Borkete Larweh Tsuru on March 12.

The letter indicated that his summons was related to widespread reports, including comments made by the Abusuapanin himself, that the late highlife legend had been buried at his residence at East Legon.

The Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse said that the matter had been brought before him and that Abusuapanin needed to visit his office to explain his actions, which reportedly go against Ga-Adangbe traditions and customs.

Abusuapanin fails to honour Gborbu-Wulomo’s summons

On Thursday, March 12, the Ga traditional leaders appeared at the Gborbu-Wulomo’s office in anticipation of their meeting with Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

After hours of waiting, the family head failed to show up, sparking anger and irritation among the leaders.

Addressing the media, Reverend Dr Jesse Ankrah said Abusuapanin’s purported actions had breached Ga law, customs, and traditions.

He explained that under the Ga-Adangbe culture, there are places in the community designated for burial, and no one was allowed to bury people outside those boundaries.

He added that in extraordinary cases, rituals needed to be performed for that rule to be breached.

Reverend Ankrah said that due to Abusuapanin’s failure to honour their invite, the next step of action would be to storm Lumba’s East Legon residence to exhume the body for the necessary rites to be performed to purify the land.

He said the traditional leaders would now sit down and decide on the next step of action to take to ensure the right thing would be done.

Ga-Dangbe authorities storm Lumba's residence

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ga traditional authorities stormed Daddy Lumba's residence at East Legon to summon its occupants over alleged reports of the musician being buried there.

In a video, representatives of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse clashed with Daddy Lumba's mother-in-law, Aunty Cece, who was at the home but claimed to be a stranger visiting someone there.

