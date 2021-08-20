Fella Makafui, the wife of AMG rapper Medikal, turned 26 years old on Friday, August 20, 2021

The actress took to her Instagram page to share beautiful photos in gorgeous fashion celebration of her new age

Fella's photos have got the likes of Nana Ama McBrown, Tracey Bokaye, Berla Mundi, and others sending their birthday wishes

It is the birthday of Fella Makafui, the wife of rapper Medikal, today, Friday, August 20, 2021. Born in 1995, Fella Makafui has turned 26 years old.

In celebration of her new age the actress has taken to social media to share somebeautiful photo online.

The photos have Fella Makafui looking gorgeous in a white gown with high heels to match.

Fella Makafui is celebrating her 26th birthday @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

In the first of the two photos, had her left hand on her waist with the right on her thigh as she smiled for the camera.

The second photo had Fella Makafui with a serious look and posturing to show her massive contours and beauty.

Sharing the photo, Fella indicated that she is only 26 years old but a highly favoured woman. She thanked Jesus for her life.

"+1 today .. 26 and highly Favored . Thank you Jesus❤️," she captioned the photos.

Reactions

The birthday photos of Fella have got many stars trooping to share their birthday wishes.

Nana Ama McBrown (iamamamcbrown) said:

"Happy Birthday ❤️❤️❤️ #BRIMM."

Mz Gee (iammzgee) said:

"Happy birthday Kpasec Beyonce. More blessings."

Berla Mundi (berlamundi) said:

"My darling!!! Happy birthday sweetie. Stay blessed ❤️❤️❤️."

Tracey Boakye (tracey_boakye) said:

"Happy birthday hun ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Victoria Lebene (victorialebenee) said:

"Happy birthday dear."

Tima Kumkum (iamtimakumkum) said:

"Happy birthday hun❤️."

Cookie Tee (cookieteegh) said:

"Happy happy birthday Norvi."

