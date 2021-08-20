“Congratulations”: Hubby & Wife Celebrate Buying New Whip, SA Wish Them Well

A local couple has social media buzzing after heading online to share snaps with their brand new whip

The lovely pair bought a Mercedes Benz

Mzansi took to the comments section and wished the lovebirds well on their super cool purchase

A local couple has headed online to share snaps of their brand new car. The lovebirds are sharing more than just a marriage and it's clear they can't wait to explore the world in their brand new ride.

A lovely local couple has just bought a brand new Mercedes Benz. Images: @sabelonxele_86/Twitter

, @sabelonxele_86 shared the super cute news.

"Please congratulate my wife and I," he captioned the super cool post.

The lovely couple bought a brand new Mercedes Benz and celebrated the occasion with a banner and a big red bow on the whip. The couple is clearly overjoyed by the incredible milestone.

Mzansi took to the comments section and wished the beautiful pair safe travels. Check out some of the super sweet congratulatory messages below:

@johny_theblessd said:

"Congratulations grootman."

@CuloSims said:

"She can now go buy sweets without you haha congratulations."

@Mpho1025 said:

"I see you’re now loyal to the BMW brand."

@88nagza said:

"Congratulations to you and wifey, many safe travels."

@kmahlangu said:

"Cela nithi hooray."

@austinaustino34 said:

"Congratulations to you and yourself."

@I_AmPabi said:

"Your wife looks like Lerato Mvelase's older daughter. Gorgeous."

@sydneygxekwa2 said:

"You've just closed the biggest deal bafo. Congratulations to the Mrs Nxele."

@godsfriendd777 said:

"Congratulations bro, God has done it."

Source: Yen.com.gh