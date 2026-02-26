Wedding Photos of Actress Patricia Osei and Late Husband Linked to Sammy Gyamfi's in-Law Killing
- Wedding photos of Kumawood actress Patricia Osei and her husband, Antwi Duku, resurfaced online amid the ongoing police case
- Antwi Duku has been linked to the robbery that led to the killing of Sammy Gyamfi’s father-in-law
- The once-celebrated 2020 wedding is now being discussed in a completely different light
Actress Patricia Osei Boateng is currently in the news following reports that the Ghana Police Service has declared her wanted in connection with ongoing investigations into alleged armed robbery activities linked to her late husband, Antwi Duku.
While the case continues to unfold, many Ghanaians have been revisiting a very different chapter of her life, one that once captured hearts across social media.
On November 19, 2020, Patricia Osei Boateng tied the knot with Antwi Duku in a beautiful wedding ceremony that quickly went viral.
The event was colourful, well attended and widely shared online, with fans and industry colleagues celebrating what appeared to be a joyful new beginning for the actress.
Photos of Patricia Osei's wedding resurfaced
Photos from the ceremony flooded social media platforms, showing Patricia glowing in her bridal outfit as she exchanged vows with her husband.
The wedding trended for days, drawing admiration from followers who praised her elegance and the grandeur of the event.
One of the standout moments from that day was when popular Ghanaian actor Richard Asante, known in showbiz as Kalybos, walked her to the wedding grounds.
The gesture sparked conversation online and added star power to an already memorable occasion.
Many fans described it as a touching and symbolic moment of friendship and support within the entertainment industry.
At the time, the union was celebrated as a fairytale moment.
Check out the TikTok post below:
Well-wishers shared prayers and congratulatory messages, expressing hope for a lasting and happy marriage.
Netizens reacted to the resurfaced wedding photos
Now, with investigations ongoing and her name trending for entirely different reasons, the 2020 wedding photos have resurfaced online, reminding many of how quickly circumstances can change.
What was once a widely celebrated love story has become part of a much more complicated and developing national conversation.
Check out some comments below:
Nana Poku commented:
"Moral of the lesson “Never envy success you don’t understand."
Mina commented:
"She started from movie ooo."
Moggies commented:
"Not all that glitters…."
Lawyer Ohenewa advocacy commented:
"We don't even know her. All that glitters is not pure gold but abisenior gold."
Frimpong Jamester commented:
"So prophetess Mama Vida did not see this."
Patricia Osei allegedly reported herself to Police
Popular Kumawood actress and filmmaker Patricia Osei Boateng has reportedly surrendered to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) after being declared wanted by the police over her alleged connection to an armed robbery syndicate.
According to a report by Gossips24 TV, Portia Osei Boateng reported herself to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters of the Ghana Police on Thursday, February 26, 2026.
On Wednesday, February 25, 2026, rumours emerged that the police had launched a manhunt to apprehend the Kumawood actress after her husband, Eric Antwi Duku, the alleged leader of the syndicate, was killed in a gunfight.
