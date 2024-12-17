Odifour Paul Kwabena of Sompa Nkomo fame has been sacked from the Kumasi-based station

Odifour Paul, famous for his role as Oheneni Adazoa's 'bell boy' on the after talkshow, is reported to have misconducted himself

He released a video to confirm his sacking which left many social media users sympathetic as they wished him well

The management of Kumasi-based Sompa FM has reportedly sacked Paul Kwabena Yeboah, a panellist on its flagship programme, Sompa Nkomo.

Simply known as Odifour Paul Kobina, he has gained fame as the 'bell boy' for the show hosted by Oheneni Adazoa.

In the last few weeks, Odifour Paul has been absent from Oheneni Adazoa's show and has been sorely missed on social media for his antics on the show.

Sompa FM sacks Oheneni Adazoa's 'bell boy' Odifour Paul Kwabena over alleged misconduct. Photo source: Oheneni Adazoa, Sompa FM

Amid his absence from the show, information online indicated that the famous Sompa 'bell boy' and Oheneni Adazoa's right-hand man had been relieved of his position.

Rumours on social media suggested that Odifour Paul Kwabena had been sacked for misconducting himself at work, including an alleged affair with a married woman who came on the show.

Odidour Paul Kwabena leaves Sompa FM

While the rumours of his misconduct are yet to be confirmed, Odifour Paul Kwabena has confirmed his sacking.

In a video sighted on TikTok, he indicated that he was now home without work but would survive by the Grace of God.

He subtly addressed the issue, admonishing online users against discussing his matter without full knowledge of the case.

"Stop disgracing me when you don't know the real story. You don't know what will happen in your case if something like that happens to you," he said.

See his video below:

Ghanaians react to Paul Kobina's sacking

The news of Odifour Paul's sacking and his video has sparked reactions on social media.

ammaghana6 said:

"Na, who go ring the bell for us?😭."

venash45 said:

"Oh why would they do this to him, because he was cool his bell sound alone made me like the programme."

Robert Sarfo said:

"You were a good person,, especially how u say kama,, by God's grace, you will get a better place."

Empress yaa jnr❤️ said:

"Awww can’t even listen to the program again because haven’t seen you .... especially how you ring the bell 🔔, bckcc, kama, my lady hmmm we will miss a legend like you.😭😭😭😭🥰"

Oheneni Adazoa cries for a child

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneni Adazoa had shared that she had no biological child after 20 years of marriage.

Appearing on The Delay Show, the Sompa Nkomo presenter hoped God would give her a child before she left the world.

A video of her being moved to tears while speaking on the matter got many praying for her dreams to be fulfilled.

