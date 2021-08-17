TV3 presenter Berla Mundi has shown her sporty side in a new video on Instagram

In the video, Berla showed off a few football skills as she sought to battle Michael Essien in ball juggling

She was so impressed with her skills that she gave herself a new nickname

Fans of Berla have been sharing their thoughts after seeing the video

On-air-personality Berla Mundi, known in private as Berlynda Addadey, has been spotted in a fun video trying to show a few skills in football.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Berla is seen dressed in a white t-shirt over a pair of blue jeans with a white pair of sneakers to match.

Standing on a tiled compound, the TV3 and 3FM presenter held a football in her hands before dropping it and trying to juggle.

Berla Mundi showing some football skills with MIchael Essien Photo source: @berlamundi

Source: Instagram

After struggling with her first attempt, Berla tried again with some success which included her hitting the ball with her thigh. She burst into laughter after the ball left.

Moments after, former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien appeared in the video and started his own juggling session.

As expected, Essien had no problem showing off some of the skills which once made him a stalwart for Ghana's Black Stars and Chelsea.

Sharing the video, Berla Mundi felt she had done enough in the ball juggling 'battle' with Essien. She even nicknamed herself 'Stephena Appiah', in obvious reference to former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah.

Berla's caption also revealed the video to be part of a commercial she and Essien shot.

"Call me Stephena Appiah …. So I decided to battle it out with @michaelessien on ‘totas’ and I gave him an ‘Assist’. That’s how we are winning the #Premierleague. ☺️.

"So now it’s your turn. Record yourself showing off your skills with a football, and tag @absaghana #TheUltimateAssist Challenge. The top 5 videos with the most likes win some fantastic prizes.," she said.

Funny reactions

After she shared the video, Berla's fans have been sharing their opinions. While some cheered her on, others are wondering what she was trying to do.

barbie_derbie said:

"Olympics here we come ,we are singing and playing “totas” Berla for the gold medal ."

amponsah.christine said:

"Here we come',totas' championship Tokyo 2021, for the gold medal, with our multi-talented, presenter,Beeeerla Mundiiiii!!!!."

kumasi_king_promise said:

" No 9 Stephena Appiah @berlamundi well done."

bra_philantropist asked:

"@berlamundi what do you think you are doing ."

Berla is so funny.

