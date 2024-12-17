Rapper Kofi Kinaata has denied ever being in a feud with musician Ras Kuuku or any other person in the Ghanaian music industry

He noted that rapper Sarkodie and dancehall musician Shatta Wale were not invited to his Made in Taadi concert, and that did not mean he was feuding with them

Kofi Kinaata's response in the video got many people laughing hard as they shared their views in the comments

Rapper Kofi Kinaata has denied feuding with singer Ras Kuuku after fans claimed the two musicians were at loggerheads.

Kofi Kinaata trashes feud with Ras Kuuku

During an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, Andy Dosty, the show's host, asked Kofi Kinaata whether there was a feud between him and Ras Kuuku.

Andy Dosty was reading comments and questions from the morning show's fans and realised that several people inquired whether the two Ghanaian musicians were feuding.

After reading some of the comments from fans, Andy Dosty noted that one fan wanted to know why Kofi Kinaata did not invite Ras Kuuku to his upcoming concert, Made In Taadi.

In his response, the creator of the Kofi oo Kofi album said the fan should check the artist lineup to find out whether Ras Kuuku was invited.

"The flyer is there and you are asking me about whether Ras Kuuku is on the bill or not. The person should go to my page. The people are a a lot so the person should look through and check. Maybe he is in it," Kofi Kinaata said.

Kofi Kinaata noted that he was not having a feud with Ras Kuuku, adding that rapper Sarkodie and dancehall musician Shatta Wale were not on the artiste lineup but that did not imply he had issues with them.

Reactions to Kofi Kinaata's video

Kofi Kinaata's response to Andy Dosty got many people laughing hard in the comment section. They noted that the rapper could pass as a stand-up comedian, considering his great sense of humour.

Below are the funny reactions of social media users:

@Reggie_gh said:

"😂😂😂😂 This guy for be comedian. Better than Dkb and the rest."

@Citizen_Lyttle said:

"Ose he’ll be surprised 😹😹. Eli❤️🥂."

@Adepa_01 said:

"@KinaataGh We need a standup comedy from you herh!😂💔."

@YakubuLove1nuhu said:

"Kofi is funny😍😍."

Made In Taadi artiste lineup

