Kwabena Ampomah Adu Fordjour has publicly celebrated his wife as they mark six years of marriage

In a post on TikTok, the Ghanaian man described his wife as the best thing that ever happened to him

Friends and loved ones of the couple congratulated them after coming across the video on social media

A Ghanaian man based abroad has taken to social media to share an inspiring tale of how he met his wife.

Kwabena Ampomah Adu Fordjour said they met at an unusual place and under ethically strict conditions.

He said his wife had been a great pillar in his life since they got married six years ago.

In a TikTok post, Fordjour celebrated his wife for her support throughout their days in courtship and close to a decade of marriage.

"Anybody who knows me here or has been my friend on Facebook for a long knows the story of how I met my wife. I used to share it at the least opportunity I got on my timeline and on other relationship pages. We met at a place where ethics-wise, it was impossible to start a relationship," he wrote.

Fordjour said his six-year-old marriage had been a rollercoaster, with many good days and also a few challenges.

"Yes! It’s been a rollercoaster but with God at the centre, we are sailing graciously amidst the troubled waters. Happy anniversary to us @Owurayere_. May the coming years be even better! I love you," he added.

Ghanaians enjoy couple's heartwarming story

After sharing the heartwarming post about his wife, some Ghanaians who chanced on the video congratulated Fordjour and his wife.

@king_quoli said:

"Happy anniversary Kwabena…how’s the beautiful fair Princess??"

@Michelle also said:

"Happy anniversary to my amazing people May your love continue to grow stronger with each passing year."

@absolute beauty-salon commented:

"Happy anniversary to you dearies. 6 years ain’t a joke, Glory be to the Most High."

