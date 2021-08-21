Belinda and Linda are identical Ghanaians twins who have decided to spend their life with the same man in the near future

The twin sisters who revealed they have never been apart from each other also stated that they have always had the same dreams and aspirations in life

Belinda who is 5 minutes older than Linda described herself as the lively one with Linda being more reserved but 'dangerous'

Beautiful female identical Ghanaian twins known as Belinda and Linda have recently granted an interview with Arnold Mensah Elavanyo on his YouTube channel called Vibes in5 with Arnold.

In the interview, the gorgeous sisters revealed that they have always done things together since they were born and they plan on keeping it that way when it comes to marrying the same person.

Belinda and Linda said they have lived together all their lives and practically have the same goals and aspirations in life.

Belinda and Linda: Meet Ghanaian Twins who say They want to Always be Together and plan to Marry the same man

Speaking to Arnold, they recounted that, they both aspire to become presenters in the near future having read the same course in school.

These pretty twins who were featured in the timeless TV show, 'Efiewura' said they always find themselves falling for the other's boyfriend hence they have made a decision to marry one person in future.

"We always end up developing feelings for each other's boyfriend hence we have decided to marry one man so we are never apart", the twins said.

Belinda who is five minutes older than Linda described herself as lively and her sister as reserved but 'dangerous'.

The vibrant sisters had a lot more to say about themselves in the video below

