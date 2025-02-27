Global site navigation

UCC Student Sits Quietly And Looks Moody After His First Quiz: “At Least You Were Informed”
by  Magdalene Larnyoh 3 min read
  • A student of the University of Cape Coast was not happy after he wrote his first quiz for the semester
  • In a social media video, the young student sat quietly in a pensive mood as other students tried to engage him
  • Social media users who saw his post comforted and encouraged him by sharing their university experiences with him

A student of the University of Cape Coast shared a video showing his pensive mood after he wrote his first quiz for the semester which he said did not go as expected.

The young man was seated in one of the lecture halls possibly where he wrote the quiz and just looking around as others moved about.

UCC student sits in a pensive mood after the first quiz for the semester. Photo credit: @lilshargy_99/TikTok & @capevars/Facebook
Source: UGC

In a TikTok video, the UCC student sat for a while looking moody and speaking to no one then he started cleaning his face with his handkerchief.

A lady was sitting in front of her and started talking to her at a point. Even though the gentleman responded, he still looked moody.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Johnson Nyarko-Boampong, speaking at the ceremony Photo credit: @capevars
Source: Facebook

Another male student came to shake his hand and he stretched his hand to do the same. The young man was still in a pensive mood.

The caption to the short video was:

“UCC wants to humble me.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens encourage UCC student

Several Ghanaians on social media shared their experiences as current or former students of UCC. Some shared how their poor score on their first quizzes made them sit up to study and be better.

Others encouraged him not to give up and shared similar situations in their various universities.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @lilshargy__99 on TikTok. Read them below:

Ashlyn said:

“This school can change your blood group I swear 😂.”

Qweku wrote:

“I got 2/20 my first quiz econs heeeerr😂😂😂😂”

Missmae🦋💕 said:

“UCC er😩😩😔😔😒😒😒saaa school can destroy your mental health ah😂😂😂💔 I remember when I had my first quiz that is African studies, I got 6/20 I was like err how did this happen 🤣.”

NanaAdjei🇺🇸 wrote:

“I carried my coursemate to his hostel after writing Atmospheric Physics first quiz.. he couldn't walk after the paper 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Ama kinaatress 😍 said:

“At least you guys were informed 😂come to Winneba.”

Akonoba-cute🌹 said:

“I remember my first quiz I got 8/20 UCC hmm...I wanted to go back home, but later the lecturer told us many of us got 0/20 and that motivated me😂.”

Aminaosumanu wrote:

“UCC, UCC we the champions of them all. 😂😂😂 I stopped watching TV at once 😂😂

J. Terry ❤️ said:

“We wrote computer architecture quiz when we were in 200 the highest was 8/50 I had 5.5/50 and I thanked God 🥲.”

UCC fresher writes quiz during first lecture

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a UCC fresher was unhappy with his experience at one of his first lectures.

In a social media video which went viral, the young man said he was made to write a quiz on his first day at lectures.

Many people who reacted to the video shared their opinions on what the first-year student said.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Magdalene Larnyoh avatar

Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh

