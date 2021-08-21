A Ghanaian woman has won the hearts of many as news about her returning a wallet with many dollars in it goes viral

The woman said she saw the wallet on the floor, took it home and was right away encouraged by her son to find the owner

She admitted that life has not been easy and there are school fees to pay but the right thing had to be done

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of Adom TV, a woman whose name was not disclosed was seen narrating an event that led her to return a wallet with dollars to its rightful owner.

Recounting, this woman said she went out to sell shoes and on her way back home, she saw a wallet close to the entrance of a house.

She quickly picked it up to prevent encountering a passer-by who could falsely claim ownership.

The kind woman went home and informed her son and right away the son advised they return it to the rightful owner to which she agreed.

Ghanaian Woman who sells Shoes Picked up a Wallet from the Floor with Dollars in it but Returned it Source: Adom FM

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

They opened the wallet only to find a huge sum of the dollar notes.

The exact amount was not disclosed.

There was no contact number in the wallet but luckily they found an ID card.

Tracing her steps back, she along with her son got to the house she found the wallet and called out the name on the ID in hopes that the person would respond.

A man who was entering the house directed them to the owner of the wallet and they handed over the wallet to him.

The kind-hearted woman in the interview intimated that life has not been the easiest but the right thing had to be done.

Since the interview, the mother and son have received many praises online.

Watch the interview linked here.

A few of them have been listed below;

From Amma Adu Adjei:

God richly bless you my dear. It's really difficult to come by good People now a days. Two years ago l went to do shopping at Albert Heijn in Holland, picked someone's wallet from the floor and gave it to one of of workers but a cartain man Who saw me doing that told me l am a Stupid woman.

Emmanuel Nsiah commented:

The owner of the money is God fearing person and he worked hard for the money so almighty God has blessed him and protect him from evil spirits.

George Stephenson said:

These are some of the moral teachings our parents taught us when we were young, but these days it's difficult to come by such good people like you. God will richly bless you abundantly.

Abena Asare commented:

5 years ago a Muslim young man traveled about 5 miles to my door with my nephews wallet with $400 … I was shocked … because u hardly see good people…I applaud this woman God’s good

Nana Afia Nyameadom:

Heeer it’s been long since I got money on de ground oooo almost 20 yrs koraaaa so de question Am asking my self now ....is wil I hv returned de money eeeei God

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a 55-year-old man, Billy Ray Harri, who used to ask for money by the roadside one day happened to come across a diamond ring worth Ghc24,000 but decided to return it to the rightful owner and was massively rewarded in the end.

According to a publication by Today.com, Billy, who was previously homeless, received some coins from a passer-by who happened to have an engagement ring on.

The ring according to the publication, accidentally dropped in the cup Billy was holding.

Realising what the lady had left in his cup, Billy's first intention was to sell it and keep the money for himself.

Source: Yen