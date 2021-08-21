The New Patriotic Party(NPP) has always touted how Ghnaainas are having a better life under the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, despite people complaining about hardships.

The Communications Director of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, says living conditions in the country are not as hard as former President John Mahama appears to be telling Ghanaians.

According to him, if Ghanaians continued to listen to former President Mahama, they are likely to be poisoned with negativity about the state of the economy.

Ghana is not hard, don't let Mahama tell you otherwise - NPP's Buaben Asamoa

“We are not frightened of John Mahama, we know he cannot manage the economy, so we can’t let him poison your minds because if you’re sitting your somewhere and they keep telling you ‘oh it is bad, Ghana is hard, there is corruption, Ghana is hard’. Then sometimes, you think it’s true. So we have to speak back,”

He made this known during a Press conference held at the party's headquarters, on Friday, August 20, 2021.

NDC is scared is of Agenda 111

The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoah, has stated that the opposition is scared the Agenda 111 will go against them.

According to him, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is resorting to making false claims about the possibility of the government's plans to construct 111 health facilities.

Yaw Buaben believes that the NDC is frightened by the positive impacts that will have on Ghanaians.

Addressing a press conference in Accra, on Friday, August 20, 2021, he said some members in the NDC, including former President John Dramani Mahama, have all resorted to making comments that suggested that the government will not be able to achieve its goal.

NDC a party of impossibilities

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) believes that the initiatives promised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are not achievable.

Dr. Bawumia said the NDC has a habit of tagging promises made by the Akufo-Addo-led administration as “impossible”.

In a Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, made the post on Facebook to spite officials of the NDC who raised concerns over the government’s Agenda 111 hospital projects.

