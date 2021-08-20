Yaw Buaben Asamoah, has stated that the opposition is scared the Agenda 111 will go against them

He said the NDC has resorted to saying negative things about the impossibility of the project

He added that speaking ill about the policies will not help the NDC to win the heart of Ghanaians in the 2024 elections

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoah, has stated that the opposition is scared the Agenda 111 will go against them

According to him, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is resorting to making false claims about the possibility of the government's plans to construct 111 health facilities.

Yaw Buaben believes that the NDC is frightened by the positive impacts that will have on Ghanaians.

NDC is scared Agenda 111 will go against them in 2024 - Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Source: Original

Addressing a press conference in Accra, on Friday, August 20, 2021, he said some members in the NDC, including former President John Dramani Mahama, have all resorted to making comments that suggested that the government will not be able to achieve its goal.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

For him, the NDC made similar claims when the NPP party, then in opposition, promised that it would deliver a free Senior High School education in the country when voted for.

He added that speaking ill about good policies that the NPP government is delivering will not help the NDC to win the heart of Ghanaians in the 2024 elections.

"Whatever the NDC is saying is all about 2024 and not because they have genuine concerns,” Yaw Buaben Asamoa said.

NDC a party of impossibilities

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) believes that the initiatives promised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are not achievable.

Dr. Bawumia said the NDC has a habit of tagging promises made by the Akufo-Addo-led administration as “impossible”.

In a Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, made the post on Facebook to spite officials of the NDC who raised concerns over the government’s Agenda 111 hospital projects.

Source: Yen