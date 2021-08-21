The couple had finished exchanging vows and rings with the blessing of the officiating cleric

As expected, the groom was instructed to kiss his newly wedded bride to complete the process

He, however, fell on the stairs leading to the altar, rolling and screaming under the anointing

There was drama at the white wedding of a couple after the groom allegedly fell under the anointing after heeding the instructions of the officiating pastor to kiss the bride.

The groom, who was rocking a suit with his neatly trimmed hair, stood in front of his newly wedded bride as the officiating cleric blessed their marriage.

The bride looked flawless in her long white gown, which flowed to grown as she patiently stood by her prince charming.

Groom leaves, pastor, guests in fear as he falls flat under the anointing after kissing bride at their wedding. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

In a clip seen by YEN.com.gh, the pair exchange kisses following instructions from the officiating cleric, and the groom fell under the anointing just after placing a kiss on the bride's lips.

Family and guests at the couple's white nuptials were first left in shock when the groom suddenly fell, rolling on the stairs leading to the altar, but became a bit calm after he stood on his feet screaming and spinning around under the anointing.

Watch the video below:

Source: Yen News