The 25th edition of the all-new Telecel Ghana Music Awards comes off on June 1 in Accra

Over 150 Ghanaian artistes are battling for 30 awards up for grabs

Here are the most keenly contested categories and their projected winners based on predictions from entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh

On June 1, Charterhouse, organisers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, now Telecel Ghanaian Mauic Awards, will unveil the winners for this year's edition.

This year, 170 artistes were nominated in 30 categories, setting the stage for a highly anticipated night of music.

Artistes like Stonebwoy, with the highest number of nods, are among the top favourites to become the night's biggest winners.

Here are the top five keenly contested categories for the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Songwriter of the Year

For the past seven years, Kofi Kinaata has received the Songwriter of the Year award four times. His melodious and witty lyrics in songs like Susuka, Confession, and Behind the Scenes have made Kinaata the biggest winner of that category in recent times.

However, Kofi Kinaata is absent from the category this year. Perez muzik, Fameye, DSL, Sarkodie, Akwaboah and Stonebwoy are rooting to win the category.

Predicted winner: Fameye

Best Rap Performance of The Year

Amerado's The Hardest, Eno Barony's Warning, FimFim's Boasiako, and Lyrical Joe'sAugust 5t (7) have been nominated for Best Rap Performance this year.

Predicted winner: Boasiako

Most Popular Song Of The Year

The Most Popular Song of the Year category features nine artists this year, including Gyakie, Sarkodie, and Black Sherif, who were in the category last year.

While the obvious favourite is King Promise, whose Terminator created a wave beyond borders, influencing his first Asian run, Mr Drew's Case Remix and Olivetheboy's Goodsin, among the others, cannot be easily written off.

Predicted winner: Terminator

New Artiste of the Year

Ghana's music has come of age as new artistes continue to shatter ceilings and break into new markets. For the past three years, music writer Gabriel Myers Hansen argued that the category has become a crucial indicator of success in the Ghanaian music industry. A typical case study is Black Sherif, who won the award in 2022 and went on to win the Artiste of the Year a year later.

With the battle between Banzy Banero, King Paluta, DSL, Maya Blu, Olivetheboy, and Oseikrom Sikanii the category is at its fiercest.

Predicted winner: Olivetheboy

Artiste of the Year

The Artiste of the Year is given to the artiste with the highest audience appeal and popularity in the year under review.

As such, the category for the past three years has gone to the recipients of the most popular song of the year category.

For instance, in 2021, Diana Hamilton's Adom, the most popular song of the year, fueled her rise to win Artiste of the Year. Kidi's Touch It and Black Sherif's Kweku The Traveller followed the pattern in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The category has created a frenzy online, especially between 3Music founder Sadiq Abdulai Abu and Radio personality MC Portfolio.

While Sadiq believes King Promise's year, fueled by viral hits like Terminator, makes him an unparalleled radio personality. MC Portfolio argues that Stonebwoy's critically acclaimed 5th Dimension album and his mega-concert at the 40k-capacity Accra Sports Stadium give him the upper hand.

Predicted winner: King Promise

