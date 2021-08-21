Rapper Okyeame Kwame has shared a video of him wishing clothes in his house

Okyeame shared the video to encourage men to help their partners do household chores

The video has earned praises from social media users for the Rap Dacta

Award-winning rapper Okyeame Kwame, known in private life as Kwame Nsiah Apau, has earned praises for helping his wife do house chores.

The rapper who is also known as Rap Dacta was recently spotted in video washing clothes in his house.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Okyeame Kwame is seen seated behind a bowl with foam and clothes in it.

Okyeame Kwame is such a romantic man Photo source: @okyeamekwame

He was surrounded by a number of dirty-looking sneakers which he was probably going to wash.

The rapper who was vigorously washing one of the clothes was heard saying that he had not washed clothes in over 26 years. He added that the washing of the clothes had left his hands with blisters.

Going further, the Rap Dacta advocated that husbands and men, in general, should always try to help their women with household chores.

For him, women were trying very in doing their duties and must be appreciated with help and more money.

Okyeame Kwame shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption:

"Woman, the most beautiful of all creation. When we see her worth, everything will be perfect on earth. ❤️ #itsOK."

Reactions

Okyeame Kwame's video and advocacy for help for women struck a chord with her followers on social media and other stars.

See some of the reactions below:

AJ Poundz (ajpoundz_gh) said:

"GOD BLESS YOU SIR❤️."

Okyeame Kwame's wife (mrsokyeame) described him as the best:

"The very best lover there is."

Prince David Osei (princedavidosei) said:

"Just asking for a friend oo He’s called Otumley, please did you finish washing the clothes or after 50 seconds you dropped it .. We love our woman Bra ❤️❤️ thanks for the motivation ."

Atee Tina (ateaatina) said:

Such an inconceivable being. @okyeamekwame thank u for always putting women on a high pedal stool

Elikem Kumordzie (elikemkumordzie) said:

"True. Women need that support. . True."

