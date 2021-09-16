Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, has a beautiful family made up of his wife, son, and his daughter.

His social media activities show how close and attached he is to his children.

In some of the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Okyeame takes time to exercise with the children, dance with them, eat with them, and engage in other activities with them.

YEN.com.gh brings you 10 of Okyeame Kwame’s moments with his children.

1. Pose with his son:

2. Play with both children:

3. Fun-time in Dubai with his precious jewels:

4. Lunch time with his son:

5. They dress alike:

6. Time out with the kids:

7. Exercising with the children:

8. Fun time with his son:

9. Okyeame Kwame’s son is simply a chip of the old block:

10. A beautiful family moment:

11. Daddy and daughter chilling together:

Okyeame Kwame's children give siblings' goal

Meanwhile, one notable thing about Okyeame Kwame’s children, Sir Kwame Bota, and Sante Nsiah Apau, is that they have a very close bond and are seen together almost all the time.

The two young children summarise the best sibling goals with their photos and videos as seen on social media.

YEN.com.gh published photos and videos of Okyeame Kwame’s children looking good together.

Okyeame Kwame's son

Sir Kwame Bota recently trended in the news for heartwarming reasons.

He was captured teaching his father how to dance, and the video got many people excited and full of admiration for him on social media.

In another video, the boy proved that his father’s blood was indeed running through him when he rapped like a superstar, getting social media users applauding him.

In another publication, Kwame Bota matched his father boot for boot in a photo they took together, leaving the rapper himself awed.

Okyeame Kwame's daughter

The rapper's daughter, Sante, also trended after her father revealed how she cried about looking like a boy when they cut her plenty hair.

YEN.com.gh also published a video of her rapping word for word.

Sante, though just 8 years, is already a businesswoman according to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh.

Her latest photo published earlier by YEN.com.gh shows how tall she has become than her mother.

