Sister Derby, in an interview with MC Yaa Yeboah, has explained why she agreed to collaborate with Medikal on his songs "Trophies" and "Cold" years after their breakup

She revealed that Medikal approached her with the songs, and after listening to them, she liked the music and began forming lyrics for her part

Despite their past romantic history and Medikal's marriage to Fella Makafui, Sister Derby recorded her verse, and they eventually shot the music video

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Sister Derby has shed light on her decision to collaborate with Ghanaian rapper Medikal on the songs "Trophies" and "Cold," despite their past romantic history.

Following their breakup in 2018 and Medikal's subsequent marriage to Fella Makafui, questions arose about their professional collaboration.

In an interview with MC Yaa Yeboah on Bryt Extra, Sister Derby explained the sequence of events that led to their musical partnership.

Sister Derby explains why Medikal featured her Photo credit: bryttv via Instagram; Medikal via YouTube

Source: UGC

How the collaboration between Medikal and Sister Derby happened

According to Sister Derby, Medikal reached out to her regarding the songs, and after listening to them, she found herself drawn to the music.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She expressed her liking for the tracks and even began working on lyrics for her part. Medikal was, according to her, surprised by her enthusiasm for the project.

Consequently, Sister Derby recorded her verse, and several months later, they reunited to shoot the accompanying music video.

"He called me regarding the song and after listening to it, I really liked it and I already started forming lyrics for it. I told him and he was even surprised I liked it that much. So I recorded my verse and a few months later, we met to shoot the video", she said.

This collaboration sparked conversations among fans and the media, as it brought together two artists with a history of personal involvement in the public eye.

Nevertheless, both artists appear to have moved forward professionally, putting their past differences behind them to create music together.

Watch the video below:

Medikal expresses profound love for wife Fella Makafui in Instagram post following music video release with Sister Derby

As YEN.com.gh reported, Ghanaian rapper Medikal took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message of love for his wife, actress Fella Makafui, accompanied by a photo of her, just days after releasing a music video featuring Sister Derby.

Sister Deborah and Medikal reunited in TikTok videos

Also, Ghanaian musician Sister Deborah posted several videos of herself with her ex-lover and rapper Medikal on TikTok.

The two relaxed in a luxurious convertible car as they prepared for their track "Cold and Trophies."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh