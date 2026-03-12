A friend of Nigerian socialite Elena Jessica has spoken out, detailing the circumstances that led to her tragic death after a second BBL surgery

The friend levelled serious claims against the surgeon, questioning his track record and demanding accountability for the fatal procedure

Elena Jessica’s sister has shared her harrowing account, stressing medical negligence, lack of post-surgery care, and the family’s desperate struggle leading to her death

A friend of Elena Jessica, the woman who reportedly lost her life following a second round of BBL surgery, has publicly demanded accountability, sharing a detailed account of what went wrong.

Elena Jessica's friend demands accountability for her death after a botched second BBL surgery.

In an Instagram video, the friend highlighted concerns over the surgeon’s track record, claiming that he has previously lost patients and questioning the continued validity of his medical license.

“This is your last cynosure because we are coming out in numbers to ask you what happened to our friend, Elena. Mind you, Elena did not go under the knife again after six months or one year post-op like the story has been circulating. We need justice. Cynosure’s license has to be revoked at least. We are talking about Elena, somebody who still died there on the 5th, Elena died on the 6th,” she said in the video.

The video has rapidly circulated online, attracting significant attention. As of the time of reporting, it had garnered 3.6k likes and 1.4k comments, reflecting widespread public engagement and concern over the incident.

This development has intensified conversations about safety, accountability, and oversight in cosmetic surgery procedures, particularly regarding follow-up operations and the credentials of medical practitioners.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Nigerian socialite Elena Jessica dies

Elena Jessica reportedly passed away after a botched second BBL surgery. Reports indicated that the late socialite died after undergoing the BBL procedure at the Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery hospital in Okoyi, Lagos.

The news of her death, along with a purported video of her remains at the medical facility, went viral on social media on Monday, March 9, 2026.

The exact date of her demise remains unknown.

According to reports, Jessica was initially denied the procedure at another clinic due to her light skin tone, but proceeded with the surgery elsewhere.

Friends alleged that she developed a severe infection afterwards, and they claimed the clinic abandoned her and failed to provide post-surgery care, leading to her tragic death.

Elena Jessica's sister speaks about her death

According to Elena's sister, the Nigerian socialite had previously visited a plastic surgery clinic in Ikoyi on February 6 and underwent liposuction and fat transfer to her hips, backside, and calves.

She noted that her sister began complaining of severe pains in the areas she operated on two days after undergoing the medical procedures.

Tests carried out later showed that the deceased's white blood cell count was very high and her blood levels were low, leading to a transfusion of five pints of blood.

Elena's sister stated that despite taking antibiotics, her condition did not improve and that another surgery was suggested to remove excess fat.

However, her condition remained critical, and it was advised that she be taken to a hospital in Lagos for medical treatment.

She claimed that her sister spent five hours screaming in pain inside an ambulance after they failed to get her a bed at the tertiary hospital.

Elena's sister stated that the socialite later moved a hospital in Festac, where 1.5 million naira was demanded for one day in the Intensive Care Unit.

She was subsequently taken to another hospital with a surgeon, where six million naira was requested to remove the infected fat in her BBL while in the ICU.

Popular Nigerian photographer and brand influencer Kola Onifoto reportedly passes away on Monday, March 2, 2026, after a motorcycle accident.

Nigerian influencer's sister claims clinic abandoned her

Elena's sister explained that some of her properties were sold to fund the procedure, as she was being treated for sepsis, a serious blood infection.

She added that the hospital later demanded 4.5 million naira to continue treatment, but their family could not raise the funds, and Elena reportedly lost her life from the BBL surgery complications.

The socialite’s sister called out the plastic surgery clinic for abandoning her, saying the family had sold all their properties to care for her, and that their father is retired.

The X post detailing Nigerian socialite Elena Jessica's death is below:

