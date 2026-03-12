The US-based Ghanaian journalist, Kevin Taylor, has finally added his voice to the ongoing security service recruitment saga

The outspoken presenter blasted critics, blaming Ghana's Interior Minister as he detailed the reasons behind the challenge

Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak is set to address the Members of Parliament over the recruitment issue that has sparked reactions

US-based Ghanaian media personality Kevin Taylor has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding the security service recruitment.

There have been growing concerns regarding the ongoing security service recruitment, with a lot of aspirants fearing the outcome of the process.

Speaking on his show “With All Due Respect” on Loud Silence TV, Kevin Taylor disclosed that many critics are blaming the Interior Minister for the challenge; however, the issue stemmed from a large number of people wanting to join the security services.

“If you listen to the radio and TV, you will notice that it's a personal problem they have with the Minister and not the problem at home. Everyone knows that the number of people seeking employment is large. Looking at the issue, the Ministry has done nothing wrong in the recruitment process,” he said.

“Maybe people are more concerned about targeting Muntaka than looking at the problem at hand, which is not fair. I have my own issues with the Interior Minister, but with this issue, he has taken responsibility, which is why he disclosed the challenge. So far, those criticising him have not brought up any ideas to combat the challenge,” he added.

Muntaka to address MPs on recruitment challenges

On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, the Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, disclosed that the Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, would soon address the recruitment challenges.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Dafeamekpor added that Members of Parliament are being inundated with complaints from their constituencies regarding the results of the AI-based aptitude test.

"As we sit here, our phones are overflowing with messages about disqualifications, and so let me assure the House and the entire nation that the Minister responsible for the Interior, particularly regarding the services under his supervision, is taking steps to address the issue," he said.

"He is also scheduled, from time to time, to meet with members from both sides [NDC and NPP] to resolve these matters, and I am sure that the Minority Chief Whip will be reaching out to the other side to agree on a convenient time for the Minister to meet them. The Minister is also taking steps to meet on this side, so that we can engage and find a middle ground," he further stated.

Afenyo-Markin calls for abolition of AI-based tests

Meanwhile, the Minority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has called for the scrapping of the artificial intelligence-based aptitude tests administered to applicants in the ongoing recruitment into Ghana's security services.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, Afenyo-Markin said his caucus and several other lawmakers have received multiple complaints from constituents regarding the recruitment exercise.

He consequently appealed to the government to review the system to make the recruitment process more accessible to all applicants, particularly those with limited digital skills.

“Mr Speaker, the military did something good. They created a system that allowed people to take the aptitude test directly. If possible, the system should be changed to enable our boys and girls who are not educated in ICT to write it manually,” he said.

According to him, many applicants from rural communities face significant difficulties navigating the online testing system.

“I am for AI. I am for IT. But you cannot suddenly call someone from Pusiga or Bunkurugu, who knows nothing about IT, and ask them to write an aptitude test using AI. If they don’t have the means, they fail,” he added.

Democracy Hub to sue government over recruitment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Democracy Hub had threatened legal action against the Ghanaian government over a long-standing practice of non-competitive public sector recruitment.

The group claims many vacancies are quietly filled without advertisement, denying qualified applicants the chance to apply.

The legal suit aims to enforce transparent, competitive hiring procedures in line with constitutional principles of fairness and administrative justice.

