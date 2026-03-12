A young Ghanaian man in the UK has caused a stir after a video of him speaking about his time abroad went viral

This comes after he opened up about his earnings and detailed the struggles some Ghanaians living in the UK go through

Netizens who saw the video shared their own opinions about the two men in the comments section

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Gucci has triggered reactions on social media after he opened up about living in the UK.

This comes after he granted an interview where he opened up about his lived experience in the UK and the jobs he does in order to live a comfortable life.

Popular Ghanaian content creator Gucci opens up on life in the UK. Photo credit: @Plus1tv/YouTube

Looking visibly cheerful, Gucci disclosed that he had made investments in the transport business back in Ghana.

According to him, he earns about £7,000, equivalent to GH¢100,000 from his work in the UK, although he remained tight-lipped about the exact job.

He also opened up about the hardships Ghanaians go through in the UK, adding that many struggle to get even a third of what he makes as monthly earnings.

“Many Ghanaians living here are facing hardships, and that is the truth. But in my case, it is different. I am not based in London and I can say the Ghanaians residing in the area where I live are enjoying a prosperous life. Those who live in Croydon live hand to mouth. At most, they get £1,500 a month.”

A Ghanaian man speaks on the plight of his fellow countrymen Photo credit: @Ben Birchall/Getty Image

At the time of writing this report, the video had gathered over 1,000 likes and 12 comments.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Reactions to Guugi’s comments on life in the UK

Some netizens who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the claims made by Guugi regarding his earnings in the UK.

yaw dwarkwaa commented:

"My uncle should come and listen. Yet he tells me life in the UK is tough. See how fresh he looks. For me, my only advice to him is to share his secret with other struggling Ghanaians in the UK so they too can enjoy, because that is how it is supposed to be."

Opana said:

"In the UK, we use the first set of two numbers after the letters on every number plate to determine the year the car was made. We have two ways to tell. The number plate can start from 0."

Kagya Group of Companies added:

"Why are you doing an interview with him?"

@payne645 indicated:

"Gucci can lie. No wonder he’s a friend of Kwabena Asiamah Ajagurajah."

@MrCarter321 added:

"You think Ghana is still a village, eh Jon boy?"

