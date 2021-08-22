Afia Schwar's twin sons turned 20 years old on Saturday, August 21

The mother of three organised a surprise birthday party to celebrate her all-grown sons

The birthday cake of James Ian Geiling Heerdegan and John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling came stashed with GHc50.00 notes

Twin brothers James Ian Geiling Heerdegan and John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling turned 20 years old on Saturday, August 21, and their mother organised a surprise birthday party to celebrate them.

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, famed as Afia Schwarzenegger, a comedienne and media personality, threw a party for her twins in a bus, with family and loved ones in attendance.

The birthday cake of the twin brothers came with fifty cedi notes stashed in it, as guests joined the twins around a table to cut the cake.

Afia Schwar surprises her twin sons with cake full of GHc50 notes at their 20th b'day party; video drops Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

The video posted on Instagram shows Afia Schwar's sons, James Ian Geiling Heerdegan and John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling, beaming with smiles as one of them pulled the GHc50.00 notes from the cake.

Watch the video below:

Before the birthday surprise, Afia Schwar celebrated and said the 'mother's prayer' for her sons, urging them to do exploits in life.

One of the photos shows her sons wearing grey-coloured hoodies from what is believed to be their fashion brand.

Source: Yen