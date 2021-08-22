Video of Akroboto's son who looks handsome like him pops up; ladies go gaga

Kwaku Kyiri-Boadi is reportedly one of three sons of actor Akrobeto

He was captured in the company of blogger Zionfelix at Gent in Belgium

The video was uploaded online by the Ghanaian blogger and entrepreneur

Kwaku Kyiri-Boadi, a son of comic actor and presenter Akrobeto, has been captured alongside blogger and entrepreneur, Felix Adomako Mensah, Known professionally as Zionfelix.

The duo appeared in the video with a young lady who stood behind Kwaku Kyiri-Boadi, whilst he was in a hearty conversation with Zionfelix.

Zionfelix, a renowned Ghanaian blogger and YouTuber, took the video during a hang out with Kyiri-Boadi at Gent in Belgium.

Kwaku Kyiri-Boadi is one of three children of the Ghanaian actor and UTV presenter Akrobeto, born Akwasi Boadi.

Though he has confirmed this, the identities of his sons are not known to many people.

Watch the video below:

Source: Yen.com.gh