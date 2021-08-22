Gyakie wows fans with her sold-out Kumasi concert; videos and photos pop up

Singer and songwriter, Gyakie made history with her performance in Kumasi

On Saturday, August 21, 2021, she impressed the audience who attended her headlining concert

YEN.com.gh has compiled some photos and videos of the event

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Gyakie put up a great show during her headlining concert held in Kumasi on Saturday, August 21, 2021

Photos and videos posted on Instagram show the audience at the 'Gyakie's Live Experience held at The View Bar & Grill in the capital of the Ashanti Region had the time of their life.

The event was organized by Emmanuel “Mirror” Sedo, the founder of Flip The Music.

Photo source: Pep Junia

The show saw the crooner perform a number of fan favourites including “Nana Nyame, Control, So mi mu, Whine and Forever. She was supported by the likes of Yaw Tog, Broni and Mister Oscar.

The show was hosted by Pure FM’s DJ Aroma with support from MC Mensa Jnr, Berima Sean Bills and iPhxne DJ.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some videos and photos of the event for your viewing pleasure.

Gyakie's entrance to the state

A saxophonist impressed the audience with her skills

The audience at the show had fun

Gyakie's outfit change

The end of Gyakie's performance

Swipe for photos of Gyakie on stage

Swipe for photos of iPhone DJ and Berima Sean Bills

