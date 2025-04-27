Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo etched his name in Premier League history with his goal against Manchester United

He now has 18 goals in the English top flight, helping him surpass legendary midfielder Michael Essien

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the ranking of the leading Ghanaian scorers in the Premier League

Antoine Semenyo added another chapter to his growing Premier League story by finding the back of the net in AFC Bournemouth’s 1-1 stalemate with Manchester United.

The Ghanaian forward opened the scoring in the first half at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, April 27, before Rasmus Højlund's dramatic stoppage-time finish denied the Cherries maximum points.

Semenyo scores vs Man United to achieve goal-scoring record

Although the late equaliser will sting, Semenyo can draw immense personal satisfaction from his individual achievement.

According to Transfermarkt, the 25-year-old’s strike elevated his season tally to nine goals — a personal best in the English top flight, eclipsing last season’s total of eight.

Beyond setting a new benchmark for himself, the former Bristol City man entered Ghanaian football folklore with his latest effort.

Semenyo overtakes Essien in scoring chart for Ghanaians

His goal saw him leapfrog legendary midfielder Michael Essien to become the fifth-highest Ghanaian scorer in Premier League history.

Semenyo now boasts 18 goals in the competition across three campaigns since arriving at Bournemouth during the 2022/23 season.

This milestone is particularly significant from a football development perspective.

With Semenyo climbing the ranks, how does the all-time list of Ghanaian Premier League scorers shape up?

Ranking Ghana's most prolific players in EPL

4. Andre Ayew

Just ahead in fourth place sits André Ayew.

The experienced winger, known for his intelligent movement and aerial prowess, amassed 21 goals during spells at Swansea City, West Ham United, and Nottingham Forest.

3. Jeffrey Schlupp

In third, Jeffrey Schlupp, celebrated for his adaptability across multiple positions, edges out Ayew with 22 strikes — an impressive haul for a player often deployed outside his natural attacking role.

2. Anthony Yeboah

Second spot belongs to Anthony Yeboah, whose explosive finishing and unforgettable volleys made him a cult hero at Leeds United.

Despite featuring in only 47 top-flight matches, "Yegoala" notched 24 goals, achieving an unmatched goal-per-game ratio among his compatriots.

1. Jordan Ayew

Topping the list is Jordan Ayew, a model of persistence and endurance in England's top flight.

Having represented Aston Villa, Swansea, Crystal Palace, and currently Leicester City, Ayew has accumulated 41 goals, cementing his status as Ghana’s most prolific player in Premier League history.

What lies ahead

Semenyo's latest feat signals a promising trajectory, and with four games left for the 2024/25 season to come to an end, the Black Stars striker will fancy his chances of increasing his tally.

Having breached United's defence, the London-born striker will hope for similar luck against Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Leicester City to wrap up the campaign.

If he continues refining his off-the-ball movement and clinical edge inside the box, he could soon challenge for a higher spot among Ghana's elite in England’s top flight.

Tottenham plotting Semenyo move

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a big-money move for Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo.

The North London club are said to be ready to splash up to €60 million (around £70 million) to secure the 25-year-old's services.

With Semenyo already impressing in the Premier League, a switch to Spurs could elevate his career with greater exposure on the European stage.

