Tamale Residents Protest Removal of IGP's Special Police Force ‘Black Maria’

Residents of Tamale are up in arms over the withdrawal of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Special Operations Team from the Northern Region.

The Black Maria team, deployed by IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has been credited with significantly reducing criminal activity and restoring order in the area.

Tamale residents protest the removal of IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno's Special Police Force, known as the 'Black Maria'.

The team was instrumental in clamping down on illicit drug peddling, robbery, and other crimes, with residents praising them for the improved safety.

However, after months of successful operations that helped restore law and order in Tamale and its environs, the team has been recalled to Accra.

This decision led to a massive protest by residents of Tamale, the capital town of the Northern Region, on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Protesters gathered on motorcycles late at night and swiftly moved to the hotel where the Black Maria unit was staying to prevent them from leaving.

After this attempt failed, residents stormed the residences of some prominent members of the city, including the Tamale Mayor, Members of Parliament within the enclave, as well as some traditional authorities.

Who ordered Black Maria’s withdrawal from Tamale?

It is unclear why the Black Maria team was withdrawn, but some journalists and social media bloggers in Tamale have pointed accusing fingers at certain politicians and chiefs in the city.

Some have even accused the MP for Tamale South and Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, of orchestrating the removal of the IGP's special task force team from the area.

However, the Haruna Institute, a group associated with the minister, denied the allegations in a statement issued on Friday, March 6, 2026.

According to the group, Haruna Iddrisu has no authority to order or influence the IGP to recall the Black Maria team from the area.

"We wish to state, categorically and for the record, that the Hon. Haruna Iddrisu holds no advisory role to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), nor is he a member of the Police Council. He is, therefore, not clothed with any authority, statutory or otherwise, to direct or influence the IGP in the execution of his official duties. Any suggestion to the contrary is false, malicious, and intended to mislead the public," the statement read.

"The Haruna Institute will not relent in its pursuit of accountability; we hereby demand an immediate retraction of the said publications by the individuals and platforms involved. Should these defamatory statements persist, we shall explore all available legal avenues, including the filing of a civil suit, to protect the integrity and reputation of the Hon. Member of Parliament," it added.

Protestors allege that Ghana's Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, influenced the recall of the IGP's Black Maria team from Tamale.

