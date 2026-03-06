TikToker General Melchizedek has reportedly been arrested by the Ghana Police Service over alleged defamatory comments about preacher Francis Amoako Attah

Reports indicate the arrest followed a complaint filed by Amoako Attah, after which officers from the Criminal Investigations Department arrested him in Kumasi

The arrest sparked heated debate online, with some netizens describing it as justified, while others insisted that defamation should be a civil and not criminal matter

Popular Ghanaian TikToker, General Melchizedek, has reportedly been arrested by the Ghana Police Service for allegedly defaming Apostle Francis Amoako Attah.

Reports emerged on Friday, March 6, 2026, that the TikToker, who boasts over 80,000 followers on the platform, had been arrested.

A video went viral showing him in the custody of officers of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

According to reports, General Melchizedek was arrested for alleged defamation against the popular Ghanaian man of God, the founder and leader of the Lord’s Parliament Chapel.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah reportedly lodged a complaint with the police CID, which tracked down the TikToker and arrested him in Kumasi.

He was subsequently transported to Accra, where the complaint was lodged.

The Ghana Police Service has yet to officially release a statement with details on why the TikToker was arrested.

Below is a Facebook video showing General Melchizedek after his arrest.

General Melchizedek Amoako Attah beef

In recent months, the popular TikToker had embarked on a campaign targeting the popular preacher, expressing doubts over his divine calling.

In several videos, General Melchizedek shared portions of Amoako Attah’s sermons and accused him of being a fake man of God.

His videos garnered thousands of views and often sparked heated debates in the comments section, with some defending Amoako Attah while others agreed with General Melchizedek’s assertions.

Below is a TikTok video of General Melchizedek criticising Apostle Francis Amoako Attah.

Reactions to General Melchizedek's arrest

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the arrest of General Melchizedek for allegedly defaming Apostle Francis Amoako Attah.

Eric Amonyi Baiden said:

"Had I known is always at last."

Elisha Owusu Rci wrote:

"Very good."

Yahaya J Mustapha Yjm commented:

"Arrested for defamation? How?"

Dr Morgan said:

"Defamation is not a criminal case; it is purely civil, so what is the business of the police in this matter? If Apostle Amoako Atta feels defamed, he should head straight to court, not the police station."

Amoako Attah's concerning prophecy fulfilled

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Francis Amoako Attah's prophecy about an imminent attack on Ghanaians appeared to have come to pass.

During separate sermons on January 4 and January 11, the preacher stated clearly that there was going to be an impending terrorist attack that would harm Ghanaian citizens.

On Saturday, February 14, 2026, eight Ghanaian traders were killed in a suspected terrorist attack in Titao, a town in Burkina Faso's northern province, leading Amoako Attah to repost the videos and declare the prophecy fulfilled.

