Music star Burna Boy recently woke up to another exciting surprise and he shared the news with fans on social media

The Twice as Tall singer received a special customised Grammy wristwatch and he posted a video on his Instastory channel

Social media observers had different things to say about the music superstar’s luxury wristwatch gift

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy is still reaping the rewards of all the hard work that went into his Twice as Tall album.

The self-styled African Giant was recently surprised in a pleasant way and he couldn’t help but share the news with his 7.3 million fans and followers on Instagram.

Singer Burna Boy gets a special Grammy wristwatch, shares video. Photo: @burnaboygram

Source: UGC

Burna Boy was given a customized Grammy wristwatch in recognition of emerging as the winner of the Best Global Music Album category.

The black leather wristwatch came in a special box that had the Grammy logo on it. Sharing a video on his Instastory channel, an excited Burna was seen caressing his new accessory.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Watch a video below:

Social media users react

Some social media users equally shared in Burna Boy's excitement. Read some of the comments sighted below:

cato_reborn said:

"Really glad to see Burna finally win.....he has really tried."

dammieajayi said:

"The African Giant. Na to front this watch for club remain like this."

iwonpopular said:

"Na Grammy organization give am as a compliment or he did it him self ?"

_phoenixgold said:

halebirdpoultry ca! Even if we no shut down O2 we go sha buy wristwatch."

halebirdpoultry said:

"It's as if this guy has connection with the Grammy organizers. Cuz they manner at which he's just getting it like rain is so intriguing."

Young barber excited after giving Burna Boy a haircut

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously gathered the report of a young Nigerian barber, Adeyinka, who got many people appreciating his barbing skill all over again on social media.

In photos shared on his Instagram page, the young man showed that he recently worked on Burna Boy's hair.

Many people thronged his comment section to praise him for the dedication he has been giving to his craft.

Source: Yen.com.gh