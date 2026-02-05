The media personality, Kevin Taylor, has sent a strong message to the NPP after Awal Mohammed disrespected some fans of Shatta Wale

In a video, he was seen cautioning the political party, stating that they will pay dearly for the "unacceptable behaviour" of their communicator

The whole controversy has triggered massive reactions from the singer's fans and Ghanaians, who believe Awal Mohammed's statement was needless

US-based Ghanaian journalist Kevin Taylor has finally broken his silence, days after Awal Mohammed, a communicator for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), disrespected the fans of the dancehall artist Shatta Wale.

Awal Mohammed apologises after disrespecting SM fans

Speaking during a television discussion on Joy News, Awal Mohammed unintentionally disrespected SM fans when he tried to reference Shatta Wale's arrest and the protest pulled up by his fans.

In the midst of putting his message across, he used certain descriptions that were deemed unacceptable

This did not sit well with Shatta Movement fans, who lashed out at the politician, sparking an intense debate on social media and prompting Ghanaians to share their opinions.

Following a massive jab, Awal Mohammed stormed social media to render an unqualified apology to Shatta Movement.

He accepted his mistake and explained that it was a slip of the tongue and didn't mean to disrespect them in such a manner.

“Upon reflection, I realised the term used and my choice of words were wrong and unnecessary, and I’m truly sorry for that. I respect the passion of SM fans, and I'm here to apologise to each and every one who got offended by my statement.

Watch the TikTok video of Awal Mohammed apologising to SM fans:

Shatta Wale speaks on Awal Mohammed's statement

Shatta Wale also reacted to the brouhaha, disclosing how his movement has empowered and created jobs for the youth.

In his words, he said:

“For many years, I [Shatta Wale] have been a voice for the youth. My impact goes beyond music to job creation, inspiration and representing Ghana globally, and that alone deserves some respect. The people are not ignorant, and their patience is not unlimited. This is a reminder.”

Kevin Taylor speaks on Awal Mohammed's statement

Speaking on his show “With All Due Respect” on Wednesday, February 4, Kevin Taylor addressed the statement from Awal Mohammed.

According to him, he is also a die-hard fan of the dancehall artist and will not tolerate any disrespect from Awal Mohammed and the NPP.

“Whoever is against the SM brand is our enemy. We have heard you for making such statements against us, but know that we will never forget this," he said.

He cautioned the NPP:

"We worship the brand and will protect it. NPP should know we will make sure we remind them of this every day. They should know we will make sure the NPP pays for this,” he stated.

Watch the TikTok video of Kevin Taylor jabbing Awal Mohammed and the NPP below:

Reactions to Kevin Taylor jabbing Awal Mohamed

Following the outspoken media personality’s public outburst, fans of Shatta Wale thronged the comments section of the video to react. Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh:

Doris wrote:

“Myself, I was seriously hurt because I am a fan.”

Frank Agyemang wrote:

“SM for life, Kevin Taylor, may God guide and bless you.”

Abina Afriyie wrote:

“Please, he has apologised. He is sorry, so forgive him.”

Kevin Taylor gifts Shatta Wale a car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kevin Taylor had gifted Shatta Wale a vehicle as a token of support for his “Shaxi” business.

The musician, who was overwhelmed by the kindness shown to him by the journalist, took to X to thank him.

