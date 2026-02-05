Imprisoned televangelist Agradaa has received good news in her appeal against her 15-year jail term with hard labour

The preacher's long jail sentence has been cut short to one year following her court appearance on February 5, 2026

The court's ruling on Agradaa's appeal against her 15-year jail term has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians

The Amasaman High Court has delivered its ruling on imprisoned televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa's appeal against her 15-year jail sentence.

The Amasaman High Court reduces televangelist Agradaa’s 15-year jail sentence to one year after her appeal hearing on Thursday, February 5, 2026. Photo source: @atinkatv, @originalagradaa, @adom1063fm

According to a report from Accra-based broadcast station, GHOne TV, the televangelist's 15-year sentence has been reduced to one year following her appearance at the Amasaman High Court on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

She has also been fined 200 penalty units (GH₵2,400) and ordered to refund GH₵1,000 to her two complainants, in addition to fines for count 1.

According to reports, the court described Agradaa's original 15-year hard labour sentence as harsh and excessive, affirming her conviction but exercising its discretion to vary the punishment.

The revised sentence, effective from her conviction on July 3, 2025, means the founder of the Heaven Way International Ministry will serve a total of one year in prison.

In an interview with media after the court session, Agradaa's lawyer confirmed the judgment in the appeal case.

He noted that he and his legal team had initially hoped the judge would dismiss the full 15-year jail term handed to his client in 2025.

Why was Agradaa imprisoned?

Agradaa is currently incarcerated at the Nsawam Female Prison after she was sentenced to a 15-year jail term at an Accra Circuit Court for charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences on July 3, 2025.

She was accused of defrauding church attendees of varying sums of money after advertising her money-doubling abilities.

The prosecution's case centred on Agradaa's activities on Today's TV and various social media platforms, where she allegedly advertised a money-doubling scheme.

The controversial figure had publicly invited members of the public to attend an all-night service at her church, promising to double their money through her purported spiritual powers.

More than 1,000 people attended the all-night service, with attendees handing over substantial sums of money to Agradaa.

However, she failed to fulfil her promise of doubling the money, leaving numerous victims financially compromised.

The televangelist appealed her 15-year sentence, and she regularly appeared at the Amasaman Circuit Court for hearings with her face covered.

In her appeal documents, Agradaa has argued that the trial process was unfair, that the evidence did not support the judge's verdict, and that the jail term was excessive.

Agradaa's appeal case ruling stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Edwin Tengzagh commented:

"They should just say they have released her from prison not reducing any sentence."

Snr Recital Ninety-nine Laws said:

"Oh, Mahama has reset the Justice system. The law is law. We can buy what we want in this justice system because inflation justice is low."

DeenBaggio Mohammed remarked:

"Someone is rotting in jail because of mere cassava. Judges in Ghana, there is heaven o."

Sketch Beard N Brush said:

"Wow, this is the reason she showed her face today because she knew good news was coming."

Agradaa shows her face during court appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa showed her face during her appearance in court on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

In a video, the televangelist was escorted out of a vehicle by prison guards as she gave fans a glimpse of her current state.

Footage of Agradaa's appearance at the Amasaman High Court triggered mixed reactions on social media.

