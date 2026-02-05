Rumours have been swirling around Reverend Obofour and Queen Ciara's marriage amid allegations of infidelity

Queen Ciara got chastised and had to be defended by Obofour against rumours that she was once a side chick to him

Amid the saga, a video of a former friend sharing details of Obofour's alleged first marriage has resurfaced, sparking further speculation

A video sharing details about the supposed first wife of Reverend Obofour, a.k.a. Francis Antwi, has emerged amid speculation that his marriage with his wife, Queen Ciara, was in crisis.

Rumours recently emerged online that Obofour, the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), was not in a good place with his wife.

The rumour started on Sunday, February 1, 2026, after Aduanepa Restaurant owner Maame Sika sparked dating rumours with her controversial birthday post.

Maame Sika fuels cheating allegations against Obofour

During Obofour's milestone celebration, Maame Sika shared a recent photo of herself with Obofour on her official Snapchat page.

In the post reshared on Instagram by blogger Hiz Sarpomaah Official, the two wore all-white outfits and gave a stern look as they stood close to each other and posed for the camera.

In a subsequent post, Maame Sika caused a stir, referring to herself as 'Sofo Maame', translated as 'pastor's wife' in English.

The Instagram post showing Maame Sika's birthday message to Reverend Obofour is below:

Ciara throws shade after Maame Sika's post

Hours after Maame Sika's post on Reverend Obofour's birthday went viral on social media, the preacher's wife, Queen Ciara, also took to her official TikTok page to share a video of a private moment with her husband, along with a message.

In another video she shared, Ciara showed off her beauty and her expensive diamond ring as she listened to veteran singer KK Fosu's 2004 collaboration with Quata, Oga, a diss song to Samini.

See Queen Ciara's TikTok video below:

Obofour's wife talks about 16-year marriage

Later on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, Obofour's wife had a live session on TikTok. In a long, angry rant, Queen Ciara noted that she was living together with Obofour at their East Legon mansion amid the speculation about their marriage.

The spiritual leader's wife said she had known her husband for 18 years and had been married to him for 16 years, and thus was not going to divorce him for anybody.

"I am still living in my white mansion. I am in Ghana. I have not divorced my husband, Kwaku Appiah Osei [Reverend Obofour]. He is my husband. I have not left him. I am still married to him. I have been with him for 18 good years and we have been married for 16 years," she said.

Following her explanation, YEN.com.gh stumbled on photos from the wedding of Obofour and Ciara in 2010.

Was Ciara Obofour's side chick before?

Amid the back and forth about Obofour's marriage, some social media users berated Obofour's wife for 'fighting off' other women when she had been a side chick before.

These accusers alleged that Ciara had been the side chick to Obofour when he was married to his first.

Obofour denied the assertions that Ciara was once his side chick, but did not respond to the part that he had been married before.

Obofour's friend shares details of his wife

However, it turns out that the talk about Obofour having been married before could be true, a video has indicated.

In the video, first released in 2019 and resurfaced amid the marital saga, a former close friend of Obofour, Prophet Benjamin Opoku Agyemang, shared details about the supposed first marriage

Opoku Agyemang, who is popularly known as Prophet Igwe, proved his friendship with Obofour with old photos of them together.

Recounting their time as friends, Prophet Igwe claimed Obofour initially married a lady named Rita, with whom he had two children.

But after the death of his two kids with Rita, he came into prominence and even consulted Obinim for guidelines.

"At that time, Reverend Obofour had married his first wife. I was part of the ceremony, which was held at Tafo with fewer than 10 people. We started at 6:00 am and ended at 8:00 am. He had two children with Rita, and all of them died, but I won't say what I know about their deaths now," he said.

Watch the Facebook video below (Scroll to 4:20 minutes):

