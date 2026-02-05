Leicester City have received a six-point penalty for violating financial rules during their earlier stint in the Premier League

The punishment drops the 2015/16 champions to 20th place in the English Championship, leaving them deep in relegation trouble

Ghanaian pair Jordan Ayew and Fatawu Issahaku will now be hoping to inspire a strong turnaround as the Foxes fight to climb out of danger

Leicester City have been handed a six-point deduction after breaching the EFL’s profit and sustainability rules for the 2023/24 season, a blow that drags the club dangerously close to the Championship drop zone.

The punishment, approved on Thursday, February 5, pushes the Foxes from 17th down to 20th, leaving them above the bottom three only on goal difference.

The timing could hardly be worse. Leicester are without a manager after parting ways with Marti Cifuentes last month, and fears are growing that another slide down the English football ladder could become a reality.

Why Leicester City were punished

According to Sky Sports, an independent commission first appointed under Premier League regulations in May 2025 led the investigation.

That followed a ruling which allowed jurisdiction over alleged EFL breaches to pass on after Leicester returned to the top flight in 2024.

The panel found the club exceeded the permitted loss threshold by £20.8 million across a three-year monitoring window ending in 2023 to 2024.

The Telegraph reports total losses of more than £200 million during that spell, far beyond the £81 million limit, even after adjustments.

Below is an explainer on Leicester's point deduction:

Many observers trace the downturn to the summer of 2021, when heavy spending on recruits was not balanced by major departures.

A run to the Europa Conference League semi-final offered brief hope, yet continental football slipped away, and relegation followed in 2023.

During the 2022/23 campaign, wages reportedly rose to 116 per cent of turnover, a figure that underlined the strain.

The commission also ruled that Leicester failed to submit annual accounts when requested by the Premier League.

In response, the club said in a statement:

"It is with disappointment that Leicester City acknowledges the independent commission's decision and the club will use the time available to consider its next steps."

The club said the points sanction the commission recommended "remains disproportionate" and "does not adequately reflect the mitigating factors presented, the importance of which cannot be overstated given the potential impact on our sporting ambitions this season".

Impact on Jordan Ayew and Fatawu Issahaku

For Ghanaian supporters, the decision directly affects Jordan Ayew and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who was a transfer target for Bournemouth.

The duo have made a combined 58 appearances this term. Fatawu has delivered six goals, including a sensational volley, and seven assists, while Ayew has added five strikes plus three assists.

Both will aim to shift focus back to football when Leicester visit Birmingham at St Andrew’s on Saturday, February 7, hoping to spark a survival push despite the setback.

