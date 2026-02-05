Young social media personality and socialite Diana Skys has passed away under tragic circumstances at her apartment

The news of her death emerged on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, with the police launching an investigation into the tragedy

Diana Skys's passing has triggered sad reactions from many people, including her friends and loved ones, who mourned online

The Ugandan entertainment industry is in a state of mourning following the demise of young socialite and online personality Namulinde Diana, popularly known as Diana Skys or RichWife, on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

The news of the 24-year-old content creator's death was announced by several Ugandan media outlets, including Galaxy 100.2 FM.

What happened to Diana Skys?

According to reports from major news outlets and online chatter, Diana Skys was found dead in her apartment in Kyanja, a hilly residential neighbourhood in Uganda's capital city, Kampala.

The late TikTok personality is reported to have been the victim of an aggravated robbery and assault at her residence by some unknown assailants who absconded after committing the heinous crime.

The body of the late Diana has been reportedly deposited at the Mulago City Mortuary, with the Ugandan Police Force (UPF) commencing investigations into the circumstances surrounding her death.

According to a report by Kampala-based media station Next Broadcasting Services (NBS) TV, the police have already arrested a security guard who was in possession of suspected stolen items that belonged to the late social media personality.

Another two suspects are also reportedly in police custody assisting with investigations into the death of Diana.

The news of her death has evoked sad reactions from many Ugandans on social media, who paid tribute and offered their condolences to her grieving family.

Hours after her death, Diana's friends and loved ones held a night vigil at Nansana to honour her memory.

Galaxy FM also reported that arrangements had been made to hold a burial service for the late socialite on Friday, February 6, 2026.

The TikTok post announcing the death of Diana Skys is below:

Who was the late Diana Skys?

The late Diana Skys was a 24-year-old entrepreneur, beauty and lifestyle content creator, makeup artist, fashion designer, and brand ambassador based in Uganda.

She is fondly remembered for her social media activities, which often included footage of her showing off her expensive lifestyle and trips to exotic places abroad.

Kampala Media TV reported that before her death, the late content creator was a final-year student at Makerere University and was expected to graduate with her colleagues later in February.

Diana Skys's death stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sasha Carlos commented:

"RIP my best client Diana Skys."

My Jojo256 wrote:

"Her mom is in the hospital. She fainted 😭. Why Diana?"

Junior Bankz Collectionz 1 said:

"I remember her. She used to stay in Nansana Ivory Streets. May her soul rest in peace."

Selecta Julio commented:

"My bestie is no more."

