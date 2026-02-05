Ghanaian actor Big Akwes celebrated online after the Amasaman High Court reduced Agradaa’s 15-year sentence to just one year with 200 penalty units

Big Akwes expressed immense joy and gratitude as the decision lifted a heavy burden from his friend’s family, sparking widespread cheers across social media

Evangelist Agradaa appeared before the Amasaman Circuit Court on February 5, 2026, seeking an appeal for her previous 15-year conviction on fraud charges

Ghanaian actor Big Akwes has been widely celebrated online following the dramatic reduction of Evangelist Mama Pat’s, popularly known as Agradaa, 15-year sentence.

The Amasaman High Court ordered the new sentence of one year alongside 200 penalty units, igniting jubilation among supporters and well-wishers.

Big Akwes, who has consistently stood by Agradaa and her family, shared in the relief of many as social media was filled with congratulatory messages.

His presence at court during the proceedings further highlighted his commitment and connection to the Evangelist, who had previously been sentenced for allegedly defrauding church attendees through claims of money-doubling schemes.

Angel Asiamah praised for enormous support

The husband and interim head pastor of Heavensway Champion International Ministry, Angel Asiamah, also drew attention with his fashion-forward appearance at court.

In a trending TikTok video, Asiamah was seen dressed in a black t-shirt with colourful designs, paired with all-black trousers and black-and-white canvas shoes. Accessories included a dark brown frame lens and a watch on his left hand, lending an air of composure and style as he walked alongside his wife.

Agradaa, who had been sentenced on July 3, 2025, appeared before the Amasaman Circuit Court to appeal her conviction, which centred on her activities on Today’s TV and social media platforms promoting alleged money-doubling schemes.

The appeal hearing on February 5, 2026, attracted public attention due to both the legal significance and the high-profile support she received from Asiamah.

Since the beginning of the case, Asiamah has earned widespread admiration for his unwavering support, attending every court appearance and offering visible encouragement. Observers noted the couple’s composure and unity, demonstrating resilience throughout the legal proceedings.

The decision by the court to reduce Agradaa’s sentence has been hailed by many as a balanced judgment. Social media users praised the family’s strength, Akwes’ involvement, and the steadfastness of Asiamah, whose consistent presence reinforced the power of solidarity in challenging times.

