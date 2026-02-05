Angel Asiamah, the husband of Agradaa, shared a few thoughts after the Amasaman High Court ruled on his wife's appeal

The interim head pastor of Heavenway Champion International Ministry said he did not want to talk much, even though many were eager to hear him

Social media users who watched the video shared varied thoughts on the matter, while some praised him as a good husband, and others questioned the judgment

Angel Asiamah, the interim head pastor of Heavenway Champion International Ministry, made a short but powerful statement after the court granted his wife's appeal.

On Thursday, February 5, 2026, the Amasaman High Court delivered its ruling on imprisoned televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa's appeal against her 15-year jail sentence.

Angel Asiamah describes how he feels after his wife, Agradaa's, sentence was reduced. Photo credit: Angel Asiamah/TikTok & GHBrian/Instagram

Source: UGC

After a few hours of legal proceedings, the judge reduced the imprisoned televangelist's sentence from 15 years to 12 months for counts two and three.

She was also fined 200 penalty units (GH₵2,400) and ordered to refund GH₵1,000 to her two complainants, in addition to fines for count 1.

The revised sentence, effective from her conviction on July 3, 2025, means the founder of the Heaven Way International Ministry will serve a total of one year in prison.

In a video on social media, Angel Asiamah wore an all-black outfit and a pair of sneakers. After the judge gave the ruling, Angel Asiamah exited the court and headed to his car.

When he was asked to share how he felt after the judgment. Agradaa's husband initially didn't want to comment and rather encouraged people to be prayerful.

"Pray every day."

He later said he was the happiest person alive.

"I'm the happiest person in the world," Angel Asiamah said.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens celebrate Agradaa's reduced sentence

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions on social media after Agradaa's sentence was reduced. Read them below:

Alberta Appiah Awarin said:

"But Angel has really proven to be the best husband. Eeeiiiii. God bless you, sir."

Nana Kwame Danso wrote:

"Ghana nono...Hisense Jail term...Yatiti so sei hu hu hu!"

LadyChristiana Owusu Bempeh said:

"This is not from God ooooooo. This is some individuals' manipulations."

Ramcy Osei wrote:

"Aeiii Oman Ghana I now understand if u don't have money diaaa forget. Ghana ha mpanyinfo), how can someone who has been given 15 yrs turn into 1 year? The judge needs to be called by the appointment committee in Parliament."

Maami Konadu Boateng said:

"Yh that is a good idea. I don't expect Agradaa to be in prison after a sidechick was declared a wife in an ordinance marriage. Congratulations, Maame Agradaa."

Diamond Williams wrote:

"Angel Asiamah, you are a good man."

TryGod Worlator Liati said:

"Pray? So is that how God works?"

Bayuo Stallone James wrote:

"It's good 💯. People will think about getting sense in how they should use their money. If you want cheaper ways to succeed. You will meet Agradaa in different ways saa until your time comes. You want Sika Gari...Bedi3 rather 😊."

Manasseh Afful said:

"When you are financially strong, the best country to live in is Ghana."

Agradaa makes first public appearance after court reduces her 15-Year prison sentence to one year. Photo credit: Tina News GH

Source: Instagram

Agradaa makes first public appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that imprisoned televangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, made her first public appearance after she secured victory in her appeal against her 15-year jail sentence.

In a video, Agradaa was seen leaving the courtroom with her legal team, husband Angel Asiamah, and prison guards.

The televangelist was visibly emotional as she was escorted to an awaiting vehicle for her transportation back to the Nsawam Female Prison, where she will serve the remainder of her new one-year jail term until her release.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh