Prophet Nigel Gaisie has gone public following news that Agradaa has been handed a reduced sentence

Speaking to journalists, the respected man of God indicated that the news was evidence that the nation had trusted the prophet

Netizens have meanwhile shared their views on the reduced sentence handed to Agradaa, as well as Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy

The founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has broken his silence on the court ruling delivered by the Amasaman Court regarding Agradaa’s appeal.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of GhBrain showed Nigel Gaisie walking as he was approached by some media personnel for his comments about the news that Agradaa’s 15-year jail sentence had been reduced to a year.

Nigel Gaisie speaks for the first time as Agradaa gets a reduced sentence. Photo credit: !@Nigel Gaisie, @GHbrain

Beaming with smiles, Nigel Gaisie stated that the verdict was a win for the prophetic ministry following his earlier pronouncement on the matter.

He recounted the message God gave him, which he relayed on 31st Watch Night, concerning the jail term handed out to Agradaa.

"It's a victory to the prophetic again, and it's a victory to the Church of God, and it's a victory that day that waits upon the Lord, their strength is renewed. And on 31st, the Lord showed me and I said it."

He concluded on the matter, saying he would be praying for Agradaa, adding that the ruling is clear evidence that Ghana has prophets.

"So we bless God, and we are praying for her. Ghana has prophets, so we should believe in the prophets. And we are praying for her."

Nana Agradaa's 15-year jail term

Nigel Gaisie triggered reactions on 31st Watch Night when he noted that Agradaa, also known as Patricia Asieduaa or Evangelist Mama Pat, will not serve the full sentence in jail.

Nigel Gaisie claims to have seen her being released within the year and heard many radio stations announcing it.

"I saw Agradaa's release. I don't know how it's going to happen. On December 22, while I was sleeping, the Lord carried me into a vision. I heard on the radio, in a local language, that she had been released," he told his congregants.

Agradaa, on July 3, 2025, was convicted for falsely claiming to possess spiritual powers capable of doubling money, leading several individuals to hand over large sums of money in the hope of receiving miraculous financial returns that were never delivered.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh