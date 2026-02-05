Odo Broni Visits Daddy Lumba’s Water Company and Poses With Workers Amid Battle With Akosua Serwaa
Images of Daddy Lumba’s second wife, Odo Broni, visiting DL Water, the sachet and bottling water company believed to belong to the late musician, have stirred mixed reactions online.
After the death of Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba on July 26, 2025, a fierce battle broke out between his two wives over who should be recognised as his legitimate spouse.
Akosua Serwaa, whom he married in the 1990s, filed a case at the Kumasi High Court, seeking to be declared his sole legal spouse.
In her filing, she argued that they were married under German civil law, invalidating any customary marriage arrangement he may have with Odo Broni.
After a tense legal battle, the Kumasi High Court, overseen by Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur, ruled against her for failing to prove the authenticity of her German marriage certificate.
Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa’s businesses surface
Following her loss at the Kumasi High Court and pending an appeal, Akosua Serwaa filed a new case to be granted letters of administration to Daddy Lumba’s estate.
The case was stalled after lawyers for Odo Broni filed for a caveat, and was subsequently dismissed when Akosua Serwaa’s daughter, Charlyn Fosuh, begged the court to withdraw her name from her mother’s application, arguing she had not granted consent.
Following that court case, a list of alleged businesses and properties Daddy Lumba owned, which Akosua Serwaa had sought control over, surfaced on social media.
They included multiple homes in Dome, West Legon, Tantra Hill, and East Legon; plots of land in Tantra Hill, Kasoa Toll Booth, Tuba, Amasaman, Tesano, and Kwadaso, and businesses including DL FM and DL Water in Accra.
The TikTok post with details of Daddy Lumba’s alleged properties and businesses is below.
Odo Broni visits DL water
In a post seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok account Agogo 1 media, Odo Broni was seen at the premises of a bottling and sachet water company believed to be DL water.
The images showed her posing with employees of the business while stacks of their product could be seen behind them.
Odo Broni, still dressed in black due to mourning her husband, was seen with a wry smile on her face as they posed for the camera.
The visit was reportedly to check on the state of the business and occurred amid the heated battle for control of Daddy Lumba’s estate.
Below is the TikTok post of Odo Broni at DL water.
Odo Broni listed as DL FM owner
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Priscilla Ofori, also known as Odo Broni, emerged as one of the owners or shareholders of Bravo Multimedia, the parent company of DL FM in Accra.
The documents were shared on social media by Ghanaian lawyer Chris-Vincent Agyapong, stating that they prove Akosua Serwaa had no stake in the business left behind by the legendary musician.
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh