Daddy Lumba’s second wife, Odo Broni, visited the DL Water bottling and sachet water company, believed to belong to the late musician, amid the ongoing battle over his estate

Odo Broni was seen posing with workers at the DL Water premises during a reported inspection of the business with a wry smile on her face

The visit came after the Kumasi High Court dismissed Akosua Serwaa’s claim to be Daddy Lumba’s sole legal spouse, ruling she failed to prove the validity of her German civil marriage

Images of Daddy Lumba’s second wife, Odo Broni, visiting DL Water, the sachet and bottling water company believed to belong to the late musician, have stirred mixed reactions online.

Odo Broni poses with workers of DL Water amid her ongoing legal battle with Akosua Serwaa over control of Daddy Lumba's estate. Image credit: @agoogo1tv, @beautyqueen_5l

After the death of Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba on July 26, 2025, a fierce battle broke out between his two wives over who should be recognised as his legitimate spouse.

Akosua Serwaa, whom he married in the 1990s, filed a case at the Kumasi High Court, seeking to be declared his sole legal spouse.

In her filing, she argued that they were married under German civil law, invalidating any customary marriage arrangement he may have with Odo Broni.

After a tense legal battle, the Kumasi High Court, overseen by Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur, ruled against her for failing to prove the authenticity of her German marriage certificate.

Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa’s businesses surface

Following her loss at the Kumasi High Court and pending an appeal, Akosua Serwaa filed a new case to be granted letters of administration to Daddy Lumba’s estate.

The case was stalled after lawyers for Odo Broni filed for a caveat, and was subsequently dismissed when Akosua Serwaa’s daughter, Charlyn Fosuh, begged the court to withdraw her name from her mother’s application, arguing she had not granted consent.

Following that court case, a list of alleged businesses and properties Daddy Lumba owned, which Akosua Serwaa had sought control over, surfaced on social media.

They included multiple homes in Dome, West Legon, Tantra Hill, and East Legon; plots of land in Tantra Hill, Kasoa Toll Booth, Tuba, Amasaman, Tesano, and Kwadaso, and businesses including DL FM and DL Water in Accra.

The TikTok post with details of Daddy Lumba’s alleged properties and businesses is below.

Odo Broni visits DL water

In a post seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok account Agogo 1 media, Odo Broni was seen at the premises of a bottling and sachet water company believed to be DL water.

The images showed her posing with employees of the business while stacks of their product could be seen behind them.

Odo Broni, still dressed in black due to mourning her husband, was seen with a wry smile on her face as they posed for the camera.

The visit was reportedly to check on the state of the business and occurred amid the heated battle for control of Daddy Lumba’s estate.

Below is the TikTok post of Odo Broni at DL water.

Odo Broni is listed as one of the owners and major shareholders of Bravo Multimedia, the parent company of Daddy Lumba's radio station, DL FM. Image credit: @maaadwoa405

Odo Broni listed as DL FM owner

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Priscilla Ofori, also known as Odo Broni, emerged as one of the owners or shareholders of Bravo Multimedia, the parent company of DL FM in Accra.

The documents were shared on social media by Ghanaian lawyer Chris-Vincent Agyapong, stating that they prove Akosua Serwaa had no stake in the business left behind by the legendary musician.

