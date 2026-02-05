Musician Emmanuel Ababio, popularly known as Promzy, a former member of the legendary award-winning Ghanaian music group VIP (Vision In Progress), has courted attention after a new photo of her abroad surfaced on social media.

Promzy Of VIP Music Group Fame Resurfaces, Shows Off His New Look Abroad

In a video recently shared by Promzy on his official Facebook page, the musician looked handsome as he showed off his new look inside his plush residence.

In the video, the former VIP music group member wore a long-sleeved black turtleneck as he shared an inspirational message in a bathroom with a song from American singer Chris Brown. He complemented his look with a gold chain and necklace.

One noticeable change in the musician's physical appearance was his beard and current hairstyle. The rapper was almost entirely bald, with a small amount of hair left on the side of his head.

In his New Year message to his fans, Promzy said:

"First of all, I want to wish everybody a Happy New Year. It is a new day for new opportunities. A new year for new beginnings and for new results. As usual, we will always keep on praying for good health, prosperity and peace."

"The most important thing is peace. I am wishing for everybody to be themselves. This new year comes with a different package, and you have to be very careful with the kind of people you have in your circle and always remember that everything begins and ends with you."

"Don't allow anybody to walk through your mile with their dirty feet. Be very protective of your energy. You are here for a reason. We started this year with many people. Many people couldn't get this far."

Promzy also offered prayers to his followers, expecting significant progress in their individual lives in 2026.

The Facebook video of Promzy speaking and showing off his new look abroad is below:

Who is Promzy?

Promzy is a Ghanaian musician based abroad who rose to prominence in the Ghanaian music industry in the 2000s as part of the legendary music trio Vision In Progress (VIP), with Prodigal and Zeal (formerly Lazzy).

The group, which had its roots in Nima in the Greater Accra of Region,

Source: YEN.com.gh