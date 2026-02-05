Nigerian celebrity fashion designer and entrepreneur Veekee James has joyfully announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband.

The couple shared this heartwarming news through a video on social media on February 3, 2026, quickly igniting a flurry of congratulatory messages from fans and followers around the globe.

Veekee James is Pregnant: Nigerian Designer and Husband Share Baby News With Emotional Video

Source: Instagram

Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James is pregnant

Award-winning fashion designer Veekee and her husband were seen celebrating this milestone with laughter and tenderness.

The expectant mother, Veekee, proudly showcased her baby bump, a symbol of their upcoming journey into parenthood.

She captioned the video with a heartfelt phrase with a sweet caption that has warm hearts on Instagram.

The Instagram video is below:

Reactions as Veekee James announces her pregnancy

sharonooja stated:

The most gorgeous mum and dad 😍😍😍😍😍that baby is about to be soooooooo fine !!!!😍

diana_eneje stated:

Congratulations mum & dad 😍❤️!

eniola_ajao stated:

"Wow congratulations sweet family ❤️❤️."

simisanyaa stated:

"Congratulations 🎉🎊 😍😍😍😍."

moabudu stated:

"Beautiful my darlings ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

jackieaina stated:

"Congratulations Veekee 🫶🏾🫶🏾."

papaya_ex stated:

"Your home is blessed😍."

Beautytukura

"Congratulations Babygirl 🎊❤️❤️."

simisanyaa

"Ohhh how precious 😍😍."

adefunkee stated:

"Awwwwwwwww these pictures are sooooooo beautiful 😍😍😍😍😍."

akinfaminu stated:

"So Lovely, Congratulations again!! God is good! ❤️❤️."

tomike_a stated:

Baby Atere go tooo fineeeeeee chai😍😍😍😍😍

Source: YEN.com.gh