Veekee James is Pregnant: Nigerian Designer and Husband Share Baby News With Emotional Video
Nigerian celebrity fashion designer and entrepreneur Veekee James has joyfully announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband.
The couple shared this heartwarming news through a video on social media on February 3, 2026, quickly igniting a flurry of congratulatory messages from fans and followers around the globe.
Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James is pregnant
Award-winning fashion designer Veekee and her husband were seen celebrating this milestone with laughter and tenderness.
The expectant mother, Veekee, proudly showcased her baby bump, a symbol of their upcoming journey into parenthood.
She captioned the video with a heartfelt phrase with a sweet caption that has warm hearts on Instagram.
The Instagram video is below:
Reactions as Veekee James announces her pregnancy
sharonooja stated:
The most gorgeous mum and dad 😍😍😍😍😍that baby is about to be soooooooo fine !!!!😍
diana_eneje stated:
Congratulations mum & dad 😍❤️!
eniola_ajao stated:
"Wow congratulations sweet family ❤️❤️."
simisanyaa stated:
"Congratulations 🎉🎊 😍😍😍😍."
moabudu stated:
"Beautiful my darlings ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
jackieaina stated:
"Congratulations Veekee 🫶🏾🫶🏾."
papaya_ex stated:
"Your home is blessed😍."
Beautytukura
"Congratulations Babygirl 🎊❤️❤️."
simisanyaa
"Ohhh how precious 😍😍."
adefunkee stated:
"Awwwwwwwww these pictures are sooooooo beautiful 😍😍😍😍😍."
akinfaminu stated:
"So Lovely, Congratulations again!! God is good! ❤️❤️."
tomike_a stated:
Baby Atere go tooo fineeeeeee chai😍😍😍😍😍
The Instagram video is below:
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh