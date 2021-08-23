Obibini has been spotted cruizing in a Porsche prior to a radio interview

The Zylofon Music star pulled up in the customized whip to the offices of Zylofon FM

The move debunks bars in Amerado's beef song that Obibini did not have a car of his own

Ghanaian rapper, David Kwaku Effum Boafo, known by the stage name, Obibini, has wowed his many fans and followers with a video of himself pulling up in a customized car.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Obibini was seen driving a Porsche into the offices of Zylofon FM.

The rapper who was making an appearance on a live show decided to flaunt his wealth as he arrived in grand style.

Obibini's Porsche had a customised number plate and the camera was sure to capture that so as to send a message to all those thinking he was broke.

The musician drove up to the entrance of the studio, revved the accelerator a bit and hopped out of the car while being accompanied by someone.

Obibini then made his way into the studio where Sammy Baah Flex was already waiting on him to start the interview.

This new video follows the recent rap battle between the Zylofon artiste and Amerado Burner which saw the latter throwing shots.

According to Amerado, all the cars Obibini was driving were rented or gifted to him by Nana Appiah Mensah, famed as NAM1.

This recent video however rubbishes the lines used by Amerado to the effect that Obibini did not own a car.

Speaking of the Obibini and Amerado beef, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Amerado Burner has rendered an apology to fellow musician Patapaa over the former's use of the latter's name in a rap battle.

While speaking to Halifax Ansah Addo on Peace FM, Amerado said he had no intention of disrespecting his 'elder brother' Patapaa by using his name in his beef song.

According to Amerado, he was only engaging in creativity and lyricism and not trying to rubbish Patapaa's work.

