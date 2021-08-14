The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations has reportedly been involved in a car accident

Ignatius Baffour-Awuah was returning from Odumase where he attended a funeral

Reports suggest that the Minister’s driver overtook a vehicle and in the process collided with an oncoming tipper truck

Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations has reportedly been involved in a car accident on the Sunyani-Nsoatre road in the Bono Region.

According to a report filed by JoyNews, the minister, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Sunyani West was returning from a funeral.

He was en route from Odumase and headed towards Nsoatre when the accident occurred on Saturday, August 14.

Employment Minister, Baffour Awuah involved in ghastly accident on Sunyani road

The Employment and Labour relations minister reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries and has been rushed to the Bono Regional Hospital in Sunyani..

JoyNews sources report that the Minister’s driver overtook a vehicle and in the process collided with an oncoming tipper truck.

They indicate that the Minister fell from the vehicle upon impact.

A report by Citi News suggests that the Minister was in the company of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for the Sunyani West Constituency, Kusi Boadum and another person who is yet to be identified when the incident occurred.

The other occupants of the vehicle have also been rushed to the Bono Regional Hospital in Sunyani.

No casualties have been confirmed yet.

Efforts to get NPP party executives in the Sunyani West Constituency to speak on the incident have been unsuccessful.

Already, the South Dayi MP, Rockson Dafeamekpor has also been involved in a road crash.

South Dayi MP involved in accident

The member of parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Dafeamekpor, has escaped from a car accident. Reports have it that the accident happened at the Aveyime road in the Volta Region.

Rockson's vehicle somersaulted twice when a cement-filled KIA truck veered into the car's lane.

According to the NDC MP, the road trip to the funeral of Samuel Okudzeto's father could have ended tragically.

