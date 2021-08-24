Olympic bronze medalist, Samuel Takyi, says he has changed his mind on going professional

The 20-year-old had insisted he is taking a lead into professional boxing after returning from Tokyo

Samuel Takyi ended Ghana's 29-year wait for an Olympic medal in Japan

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian boxer, Samuel Takyi, has rescinded his decision to move from amateur to professional boxing after talks with his management and coaches.

The 20-year-old bronze winning fighter had earlier stated he wanted to go professional after arriving from the Olympic Games.

However, in an interview on Happy Sports, Takyi opened up on his dreams and why he wants to stay in the amateur division.

U-Turn: Bronze medalist Samuel Takyi reverses decision to go professional. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ringwarrior95

Source: Twitter

“I had wanted to go professional due to talks in town. But after engaging my team, I will continue with amateur boxing," he told Happy Sports.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"I have many bouts coming up in the future and I want to raise the flag of Ghana high. My focus now is on the Commonwealth Games and probably the next Olympic Games. For now, I will be fighting in the amateur level," he added.

On Saturday, August 22, 2021, Takyi disclosed in an interview with Tv3 that he was no longer fighting as an amateur.

“I am going professional, and hope God will help me to do it and raise the flag of Ghana high,” he said.

“I and my coach are ready for professional (career). I have a dream, I have to make it, I am young and I have records to break. We must make it earlier," he added.

Samuel Takyi became the fourth boxer from Ghana to win an Olympic medal in Tokyo, after reaching the semi-finals. He joins Clement Quartey, Eddie Blay and Prince Amartey as Ghana's boxing medalists.

The young fighter has been presented with a car and $30,000 by the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo for his achievement.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana's bronze medalist from the just ended Olympic Games, Samuel Takyi, has said that it is time for him to go professional after his debut games in Tokyo.

The 20-year-old Olympic Games hero, ended the country's 29-year wait for an Olympic medal after scooping bronze in the featherweight division in Tokyo.

In an interview on Tv 3's Warm Up Plus show, the young pugilist, says he has discussed with his coach and believes the time is right to make a major leap from amateur to professional.

Source: Yen