The year 2024 has been a joyous one for many Ghanaian celebrities as they embraced parenthood and celebrated the arrival of their bundles of joy. Here's a look at some of the stars who welcomed babies this year:

Celebs who welcomed babies in 2024

Nadia Buari

Actress Nadia Buari welcomed her fifth child, in 2024, her first son, after four beautiful girls: Zhen Zhu, Zhy, and Zhee.

She took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself bonding with her newborn son at her residence in the US. The star actress hinted at her son's birth on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Thomas Partey

On February 25, 2025, Arsenal attacking midfielder Thomas Partey's partner, Janine Mackson, took to her Instagram page to announce the birth of their daughter.

She shared beautiful pictures in a carousel post without showing the face of their first child together with the Black Stars captain.

Partey and his family's Christmas photo

Asantewaa

Famous TikToker Asantewaa announced that she had welcomed her first child when she made an Instagram post on March 20, 2024.

The Instagram post was her showing off her baby bump and announcing that she and her husband had welcomed their first child in the US after about seven years of marriage.

Shatta Wale and his baby mama Maali

Dancehall musician Shatta and his baby mama, Maali, shared the first photos of their newborn daughter on Christmas Day.

This comes after Maali announced the birth of their daughter after dropping baby bump videos and photos on her TikTok and Instagram pages on October 14, 2024.

Freezy Macbones

Professional boxer Freezy Macbones announced on November 26, 2024, that he and his partner welcomed their baby boy the day before in Paris.

He shared a lovely family photo of himself, his partner and their baby boy, which melted the hearts of many of his fans who congratulated him.

Freezy Macbones and his family's Christmas photo

Tima Kumkum

Tima Kumkum took over social media with her pregnancy news on November 14, 2024, with her second husband, Dominic Duodu.

The baby was her third child, and she flew to the US to deliver the child. However, she held a pregnancy photoshoot in Ghana before flying out.

The news comes barely a year after she married Mr Duodu in a beautiful traditional ceremony on July 13, 2024.

