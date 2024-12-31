Kelvynboy, in a video, performed Stonebwoy's "Kpo K3k3" song at King Promise's Promiseland concert on Monday, December 30

The Mea hitmaker's performance comes after the long feud with his former label boss came under the spotlight in recent days

The video of Kelvynboy performing Stonebwoy's song triggered mixed reactions from fans on social media

Ghanaian singer Kelvynboy courted attention on social media after he performed Stonebwoy's song at a concert amid their intense feud.

Kelvynboy performs Stonebwoy's song at the Promiseland concert amid their intense feud. Photo source: @kelvynboy_music and @stonebwoy

The Down Flat hitmaker and his former boss have been at loggerheads since the latter surprisingly got kicked out of the Burninton Music Group record label in 2019, along with O.V. and artiste manager Blakk Cedi.

In an interview with media personality Andy Dosty some months ago, Kelvynboy shared that he had attempted to make peace with Stonebwoy for over five years but to no avail.

In response to the singer's remarks during a recent interview with a broadcaster on Angel FM, Stonebwoy alleged that his former protégé conspired with other team members to make an attempt on his life.

He also expressed disinterest in reconciling with Kelvynboy and ending their 5-year longstanding feud, with the latter calling him out and accusing him of peddling lies.

Kelvynboy performs Stonebwoy's song at a concert

Kelvynboy was among the numerous performers who graced the stage and entertained the crowd at King Promise's Promiseland concert at the Ghud Park in the Accra Mall during the night on Monday, December 30, 2024.

Despite the renewed tensions, the Mea hitmaker performed Stonebwoy's 2018 smash hit song, Kpo K3k3, which he featured with Medikal, Kwesi Arthur and Darkovibes.

Kelvynboy joined the massive crowd in singing his and Stonebwoy's verse on the song before ending his stage performance.

Watch the video below:

Kelvynboy's performance of Stonebwoy's song stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

panshak_zamani commented:

"I thought he’s beefing with Efo 😂😂. Somebody shout annada 😂."

agyemanbrento said:

"For those who don't know, Stone featured him on this track, so he has the right to perform it."

ghconscious1 commented:

"Last hit song standing anaa? 😂😂😂😂😂."

lilboycolemangh said:

"He always performs this song, so what be new now?"

kofi_currency20 commented:

"Lol, your hit songs finish on stage now you dey play your boss' song to perform your verse. Pride will always set you back in life."

governor1_ said:

"This guy is one funny guy."

icon21savage commented:

"Ahantan nti, career make waste 😢."

gvnn_mann said:

"You no get hit songs. You no go humble yourself. It’s a small world indeed 😂😂😂😂."

elorm_online commented:

"Massa 3nfa😂😂."

Samini speaks on Stonebwoy and Kelvynboy's beef

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samini shared his thoughts on the rift between Stonebwoy and his former signee, Kelvynboy.

In a social media post, the veteran musician called on his "music son and grandson" to choose peace and settle their longstanding feud.

Samini urged the two musicians to exercise patience and allow each other to heal from the hurt caused by their issues to avoid further escalation.

