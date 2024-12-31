Shatta Wale Chills With His Friends In The US, Makes Final Preparations For Jamaica Trip
- Shatta Wale, in a series of videos, was spotted chilling with his friends and making his final preparations for his upcoming music concert
- The dancehall musician later left his hotel with his associate and headed to the airport to board their flight to Jamaica for the Freedom Street concert
- The videos of Shatta Wale chilling in the US triggered mixed reactions from fans on social media
Dancehall musician Shatta Wale made his final preparations for his upcoming performance in Jamaica on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.
The SM boss will perform on the same stage and thrill fans alongside prominent Jamaican dancehall artistes like Spice, Tommy Lee, Popcaan, Shawn Storm, and Skilibeng at Vybz Kartel's highly anticipated Freedom Street concert at the Jamaica National Stadium in Kingston.
Shatta Wale recently departed Ghana for the US, where he inspected his newly acquired Rolls Royce Cullinan and purchased new expensive jewellery to improve his fashion sense before the concert in Jamaica.
Vybz Kartel holds a pre-concert press conference, acknowledges Shatta Wale as an 'international artist'
Shatta Wale chills in the US
In a series of TikTok videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale, sporting an all-black outfit with a blue cap, toured some beautiful sceneries with his associate and a camera crew.
The dancehall musician and an associate were spotted hanging out on the premises of a big Louis Vuitton shop. The SM boss beamed with excitement as he and his team entered the shop and held a mini-celebration.
The group raised their glasses filled with expensive champagne in the air to celebrate the SM boss' achievements.
Shatta Wale and his associate were later spotted leaving their hotel with luggage as they headed to the airport in luxurious GMC SUVs to board a flight to Jamaica for the Freedom Street concert.
Watch the videos below:
Shatta Wale's US trip stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
LeBron Puspus commented:
"The international artiste dey home dey rant and the local champion has gotten an international invite dey go perform😂😂think about it😂😂for life is our life SM🔥🔥."
TERO PUMA said:
"Royce Nii be the new name guys. Don't forget."
Mr Emma commented:
"Settings papa be dis 🤣🤣🤣."
ALHAJI 37 GARZIA said:
"International artiste in Ghana. SM always make Ghana proud."
George Omar commented:
"Settings man 😂😂😂😂. Efo said it ooo not me please."
Amaglo said:
"You are a blessing to the nation. We love you 🔥🌹❤️."
Vybz Kartel calls Shatta Wale "international artiste"
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vybz Kartel mentioned Shatta Wale's name at a press event for his Freedom Street concert.
The Jamaican dancehall icon recognised Shatta Wale as an "international artiste" as he listed the performers selected for his event.
Shatta Wale makes a short trip to the US to check out his new Rolls Royce Cullinan before his show in Jamaica
Vybz Kartel's recognition of Shatta Wale courted attention on social media, with many fans sharing their thoughts.
