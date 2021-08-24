President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been ambushed by a group of Ghanaians when he arrived in Germany for an official visit.

In the viral video YEN.com.gh sighted, a group of Ghanaians initially started off nicely by welcoming him to Germany and were even trying to fraternise with him.

On his way into the lobby of the hotel, they could be heard shouting to the hearing of others, 'Akufo-Addo fix the country'.

Another person could be heard asking the president to fix the country so that they could come back home to Ghana.

They also added that Africa with all of its mineral resources cannot do anything and keeps reaching out to other countries to borrow.

YEN.com.gh has however compiled some photos from the #FixTheCountry protestors in Germany.

Some of the protestors were spotted holding placards with various inscriptions on them most of which were written in Deutsch.

Photos of #FixTheCountry demonstrators who ambushed Akufo-Addo in Germany Photo credit: Scout media

1. Protestors were spotted carrying placards on the protest.

2. This group of protestors were spotted in Twene Jonas branded shirts.

4. This placard clearly read, "stop the brazing corruption"

5. This picture shows protestors carrying a banner with the inscription, "Arise help fix Ghana now or never"

5.

Akufo-Addo in Germany

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that Ghana wants to build a progressive and prosperous country like Germany.

He said Ghana’s relations with Germany is “of utmost importance” to the country.

Addressing a gathering in the presence of German Chancellor, Dr. Angela Merkel, and a host of others, Akufo-Addo said Ghana’s relations with Germany must be hinged on the principles of democratic accountability.

On Monday, August 23, 2021, President Akufo-Addo honored an invitation from the Minister-President of North Rhine-Westphalia, Herr Armin Laschet.

He participated in the 75th Anniversary celebrations of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous region and her greatest industrial region.

