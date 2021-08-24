Akufo-Addo has stated that Ghana wants to build a progressive and prosperous country

According to him, the relations with Germany are “of utmost importance” to the country

He said Ghana draws inspiration from the success stories of North Rhine-Westphalia and Germany

He reiterated his commitment to renewing and deepening relations with Germany, North Rhine-Westphalia for mutual advantage

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that Ghana wants to build a progressive and prosperous country like Germany.

He said Ghana’s relations with Germany is “of utmost importance” to the country.

Addressing a gathering in the presence of German Chancellor, Dr. Angela Merkel, and a host of others, Akufo-Addo said Ghana’s relations with Germany must be hinged on the principles of democratic accountability.

We want to build a progressive and prosperous country - Akufo-Addo 'yobs' German Chancellor Phot credit: Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

On Monday, August 23, 2021, President Akufo-Addo honored an invitation from the Minister-President of North Rhine-Westphalia, Herr Armin Laschet.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He participated in the 75th Anniversary celebrations of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous region and her greatest industrial region.

In his speech at the event, he said Ghana draws inspiration from the success stories of North Rhine-Westphalia and Germany, because, likewise, they want to build a progressive and prosperous country.

“...we, in Ghana, are drawing inspiration from the success stories of North Rhine-Westphalia and Germany, because, likewise, we want to build a progressive and prosperous country,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo said Ghana’s second priority is to increase trade and investment co-operation.

This, he said, is because it is one of the ways the country can develop healthy, economic relations with North Rhine-Westphalia and Germany, and, indeed, with the rest of the world, thereby helping put Ghanaian products at the high end of the global value chain, and create jobs for the teeming masses of Ghanaian youths.

The President reiterated his commitment to renewing and deepening relations “with Germany, with North Rhine-Westphalia at her center, to our mutual advantage."

Akufo-Addo flies to Germany

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, August 22, 2021, traveled to Germany for an official visit.

While in Germany, Akufo-Addo is expected to meet manufacturers of the Pfizer vaccines with the aim of securing substantial doses for Ghana.

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said the President is hopeful that the meeting will yield some positive results.

“It is a two-fold meeting. First and foremost; the establishment of the national vaccine institute… and secondly to also help procure more vaccines,” Eugene Arhin said.

According to Arhin, Akufo-Addo is committed to ensuring that by the end of December 2021, the government should meet the target of vaccinating 20 million people.

Source: Yen