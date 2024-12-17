Mzbel, in a video she shared on her Instagram page, flew overseas with her kids, sparking warm reactions from social media users

In the video, the beautiful family was at the Kotoka International Airport with their luggage as they readied to board their flight

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians admired the beautiful family, highlighting how blessed they were

Ghanaian socialite and singer Mzbel has travelled abroad with her two children, Okomfo Black and Nana Hemaa.

Mzbel travels abroad with her kids in a video. Photo source: mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the family was seen at Kotoka International Airport preparing to board their flight. Mzbel pushed Nana Hemaa, her youngest child born in 2023, in a baby stroller. Her older son, Okomfo Black, carried a travel bag, pulling it along as they moved through the airport.

The video showed the family with their luggage as they made their way to the departure area. Fans reacted positively in the comments, admiring the family and describing them as blessed. Others also pointed out how fast Mzbel's kids were growing in a short period of time.

Mzbel and kids spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

faustinadarko567 said:

"Thank God you decided to take a break ,you let them know you can travel at any time you want ,safe journey."

darkoabrefi said:

"Ohemaa is cute safe flight.❤️"

asieduwaa_244 commented:

"Nara is a prophetess niwaes 😮 happy for u nd ur family🙌."

marieantoinette_desouza reacted:

"Our niece is all grown and looking cute❤️❤️❤️."

i_amdzifa said:

"Asibolanga is setting her ring light.😂😂"

itspomaah_ wrote:

"Papa no aba🔥 ade3 no apicki roff😂."

ellenekumah reacted:

"My dear you deserve this and more.❤️"

jonitaljerome said:

"You fought a good fight 💪 congratulations."

Mzbel excited about John Mahama's win

Mzbel was one of the people who campaigned heavily for President-elect John Mahama, and she celebrated his victory in grand style.

YEN.com.gh reported that the singer faced heavy backlash after publicly expressing her support for the NDC, but she had the last laugh.

After the successful elections, she took to social media to laugh at her critics.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh